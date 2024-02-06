The Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau will be above major flood stage for most of next week, but it will crest below earlier predictions.
The river is expected to crest at 46 feet today, according to a forecast Saturday by the National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky.
That's 14 feet above the flood stage of 32 feet but 2 1/2 feet below forecasts the NWS made last week.
"Cape is supposed to remain above major flood stage category for much of the week," said Sean Poulos, meteorological expert with the NWS.
Though the flood crest in Cape Girardeau is forecast to be less severe than predicted, the anticipated peak of 46 feet still would be sixth all-time in recorded history in Cape Girardeau.
Poulos said the river is forecast to drop below major flood category Thursday or Friday.
While rain near St. Louis was heavy, predictions don't indicate a secondary crest, Poulos said.
"If we get more heavy rain later this week, which right now the system is more like light or moderate ... so given that the rainfall isn't that excessive, not really anticipating a secondary crest, but that could change," Poulos said.
The weather forecast for the upcoming week is mostly dry, Poulos said, with no chance of rain until Wednesday, when "there's a slight chance of rain into the afternoon," with chances increasing later in the evening.
Thursday will see a good chance of rain, 50 percent to 60 percent, he said, with the rain chance dropping Friday to about 40 percent.
"There is a system moving in later, Wednesday or Thursday, that looks to be the best chance, depending on the speed of the system," Poulos said, adding the system might generate one to two inches of rain, at most.
Food or utensils that have come into contact with floodwater can become home to bacteria such as salmonella and listeria that can cause potentially serious illnesses, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
"The best advice about food safety is this: When in doubt, throw it out," said department director Dr. Randall Williams in a news release. "Any food that may have come into contact with floodwaters should be discarded."
Restaurants, grocery stores and other food-related businesses must be inspected before reopening after a flood, and the agency will work with local public-health staff as floodwaters recede to ensure a quick and thorough effort to that end.
Safe drinking water is the first priority. Tap water may need to be boiled first, and people with a private well should collect and test samples before drinking. The Department of Health and Senior Services has free well-water testing kits available by calling (573) 751-3334.
Residents should throw out food that may have come in contact with floodwaters. This includes any food not in a waterproof container such as cardboard boxes, bottles and jars with screw caps, home-canned items and containers with pull tops.
If any of these items came into contact with floodwater, they should be discarded: wooden cutting boards, plastic utensils, baby bottle nipples and pacifiers.
For more information on flood cleanup and recovery, go to health.mo.gov/living/environment/floodrecovery/index.php.
Floodwaters can carry away barrels and propane tanks, leaving them in hard-to-reach areas, according to a news release from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
Anyone can report potentially hazardous containers or propane tanks affected by flooding to the DNR by calling (573) 634-2436.
More information including fact sheets to aid in flood recovery is at dnr.mo.gov/disaster.htm.
