The Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau will be above major flood stage for most of next week, but it will crest below earlier predictions.

The river is expected to crest at 46 feet today, according to a forecast Saturday by the National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky.

That's 14 feet above the flood stage of 32 feet but 2 1/2 feet below forecasts the NWS made last week.

"Cape is supposed to remain above major flood stage category for much of the week," said Sean Poulos, meteorological expert with the NWS.

Though the flood crest in Cape Girardeau is forecast to be less severe than predicted, the anticipated peak of 46 feet still would be sixth all-time in recorded history in Cape Girardeau.

Ken Keller and Dave Knapp navigate the Mississippi River on their kayaks Saturday in Cape Girardeau. Laura Simon

Poulos said the river is forecast to drop below major flood category Thursday or Friday.

While rain near St. Louis was heavy, predictions don't indicate a secondary crest, Poulos said.

"If we get more heavy rain later this week, which right now the system is more like light or moderate ... so given that the rainfall isn't that excessive, not really anticipating a secondary crest, but that could change," Poulos said.

The weather forecast for the upcoming week is mostly dry, Poulos said, with no chance of rain until Wednesday, when "there's a slight chance of rain into the afternoon," with chances increasing later in the evening.

Thursday will see a good chance of rain, 50 percent to 60 percent, he said, with the rain chance dropping Friday to about 40 percent.

Floodwater swamps several farms Saturday in Southern Illinois between Thebes and Cairo. Laura Simon

"There is a system moving in later, Wednesday or Thursday, that looks to be the best chance, depending on the speed of the system," Poulos said, adding the system might generate one to two inches of rain, at most.