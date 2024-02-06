Crappie numbers improve at Wappapello Lake

WAPPAPELLO, Mo. — Missouri Department of Conservation Fisheries Management biologist Dave Knuth wrapped up his annual crappie trap netting survey on Wappapello Lake the last week of October and was generally positive with what he saw.

Knuth and fellow biologist Jason Crites used 20 trap nets over the course of several days, set between 5 and 10 feet deep, from the Chaonia Landing area all the way down to Redman Creek.

"We caught 1,923 crappie Tuesday. That's the most I've caught in one day in several years," Knuth said.

As a reference, he said, in 2019, he caught 1,400 fish total over three days.

The duo's best catches were on the flats near the river channel in the mid-lake region, Knuth said, with the lower lake seeing much poorer numbers.

Catch rates slowed the last couple days of the survey because of rising water and weather conditions, Knuth said.

"Weather and water levels really influence fish movement, which greatly affects our catch rates," Knuth said. "The first day's catch is likely the most representative of the population."

The catch rate above 9 inches, Knuth noted, was 6.4 per net, which was "double what it was the last three years."

"That could indicate a higher density of bigger fish than we've seen," he surmised.

Knuth also noted there are a "fair number of fish in the 10 to 12 inch range."

There also is a large number of 7- to 8-inch crappie in the lake.

"There's a large year class in the 7-inch range," he said. "If those are 2019 fish, they're growing slow. If they're 2020 fish, they're growing very well."