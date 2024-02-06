COVID numbers may soon permit modification of Cape County mask order

This story is updated.

The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center (PHC) Board of Trustees, which issued a face covering mandate July 13 and amended it three months later, citing improved COVID statistics, might drop the masking standard from "required" to "strongly recommended" in the near future.

Significant discussion centered around the mask order at Tuesday's regular monthly trustees meeting, held via Zoom because of pandemic concerns.

Since the order was modified Oct. 27, face coverings have been required of all visitors and all residents of Cape Girardeau County unless clearly defined measurement criteria are met.

"We're not there yet, but we're real close," said PHC medical director John Russell.

According to the order, the mask mandate may be lowered to a strong recommendation if the lab-test positivity rate in the county falls below 5% for a two-week period and if the rolling 14-day case count of new COVID cases falls below 200.

"If the rolling count stays below 200 cases for 14 days, then I'm confident saying (the standard) is being satisfied, even if the positivity rate is higher (than 5%)," Russell said.

"I'm not a fan of the positivity rate (standard)," he added, noting the most recent availability data shows the rate is at 12.9%.

Board member Diane Howard asked Russell whether the positivity rate is no longer an accurate measure of what is truly happening with the pandemic in the county.

"I think that's a fair statement," replied Russell, adding COVID, in some form, will be in the community for some time.

By consensus, the trustees took no action to amend the mandate to remove the positivity rate criterion.

Acting chairwoman Georganne Syler suggested the trustees potentially could reconvene in two weeks to revisit the order if the lower case count trend continues.