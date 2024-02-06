Area health care organizations are continuing to ramp up their COVID-19 vaccination programs, with the first vaccine clinics opening this week.
The various vaccine opportunities are focused on Phase 1B, tiers 1 and 2 in the state’s vaccine plan. Phase 1A focused on health care workers. Phase 1B expands eligibility to emergency service providers (Tier 1), high-risk individuals (Tier 2) and those working in critical infrastructure fields (Tier 3).
Among those in the high-risk category are individuals 65 or older and those who suffer from cancer, chronic kidney disease, heart conditions, weakened immune system because of organ transplant, pregnancy and those with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities.
Broadway Pharmacy began to parcel out its remaining 1,200 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses Monday at a clinic at the 4-H Building at Arena Park and will continue to do so today to only those with an appointment.
Those who received the vaccine at the 4-H Building on Monday were instructed to fill out consent paperwork, then escorted to one of four vaccine stations with a nurse or pharmacist and then waited in a seat 6 feet apart from others to be observed for about 15 minutes post-vaccination to ensure no adverse reaction to the vaccine.
According to the owner of Broadway Pharmacy, Lee Schlitt, residents eager for the vaccine booked all open appointments in less than 12 hours. The remaining doses are left over from giving out about 3,000 doses to health care workers and residents at nursing homes in the area.
Schlitt said they are waiting on more doses from the state.
“Hopefully, we will have them soon,” he said.
Those on the waitlist who are next in line will hear from the pharmacy once more doses arrive.
Schlitt said they have guaranteed second doses to be distributed Feb. 8 and 9 for those who have and will receive the current batch.
To get on the waitlist, visit www.broadwayrx.health/covid-19-signup.
A news release from the health care system indicated its vaccination clinics, stocked with about 5,000 vaccine doses, will begin Wednesday.
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, call (573) 381-5958. For more information, visit www.sfmc.net/COVID19.
The system’s first clinics are set for Wednesday and Friday at Jackson Civic Center in Jackson. The clinics will begin at 8 a.m. and end at 1 p.m.
Those who signed up at Southeast’s vaccine waiting list will receive the vaccine dose, though a news release indicated a dose will not be available for everyone on the list at this time.
To sign up for the vaccine through SoutheastHEALTH, visit www.sehealth.org/patients-and-visitors/covid19-information/covid19-vaccine-waiting-list.
Other entities with waiting lists to receive the vaccine include:
