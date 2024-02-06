Area health care organizations are continuing to ramp up their COVID-19 vaccination programs, with the first vaccine clinics opening this week.

The various vaccine opportunities are focused on Phase 1B, tiers 1 and 2 in the state’s vaccine plan. Phase 1A focused on health care workers. Phase 1B expands eligibility to emergency service providers (Tier 1), high-risk individuals (Tier 2) and those working in critical infrastructure fields (Tier 3).

Among those in the high-risk category are individuals 65 or older and those who suffer from cancer, chronic kidney disease, heart conditions, weakened immune system because of organ transplant, pregnancy and those with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities.

Technician Gavin Byars prepares syringes with a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from a vile before they are distributed Monday at the 4-H Building in Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. The vaccination clinic was organized by Broadway Pharmacy. Sarah Yenesel

Broadway Pharmacy

Broadway Pharmacy began to parcel out its remaining 1,200 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses Monday at a clinic at the 4-H Building at Arena Park and will continue to do so today to only those with an appointment.

Those who received the vaccine at the 4-H Building on Monday were instructed to fill out consent paperwork, then escorted to one of four vaccine stations with a nurse or pharmacist and then waited in a seat 6 feet apart from others to be observed for about 15 minutes post-vaccination to ensure no adverse reaction to the vaccine.

According to the owner of Broadway Pharmacy, Lee Schlitt, residents eager for the vaccine booked all open appointments in less than 12 hours. The remaining doses are left over from giving out about 3,000 doses to health care workers and residents at nursing homes in the area.

Schlitt said they are waiting on more doses from the state.

“Hopefully, we will have them soon,” he said.

Those on the waitlist who are next in line will hear from the pharmacy once more doses arrive.