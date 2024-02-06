COVID-19 vaccinations resume in Southeast Missouri

Winter weather forced health officials in the region to postpone COVID-19 vaccination events last week, but vaccinations are restarting this week.

Among the vaccination events in Southeast Missouri this week:

Bollinger County: National Guard mass vaccination clinic, Wednesday, Leopold Knights of Columbus Hall; to register, visit www.covidvaccine.mo.gov/navigator or call (877) 435-8411.

Cape Girardeau County: today, rescheduled from Feb. 16, Century Casino in Cape Girardeau (Moderna vaccine); Saturday, rescheduled from Feb. 19 and 21, Cape Girardeau Central High School (Pfizer-BioNTech); all appointment times are the same.

Scott County: Wednesday, Missouri Delta Medical Center; for an appointment, call (573) 472-7406 or (573) 471-4044.

Maria Davis, health educator with Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center, said the postponements will not adversely affect those waiting for their second vaccine dose.

“The best practice is to get Pfizer three to six weeks” after the first dose, she said, “and for Moderna, four to six weeks after the first dose. However, even if you pass these windows, it is still recommended you get your second dose as soon as possible. ... Anyone who did not get their second dose due to the rescheduled clinics will still receive their second shot within the best practice window.”

Davis explained procedures are in place to ensure vaccinators use every available vaccine dose, even with the uncertainties snow and ice bring.

“We do not waste COVID-19 vaccines. They are the most effective tool we have to fight the virus and are treated as precious cargo. We continuously monitor the storage freezers and use mobile freezers (also monitored) at our local clinics,” she noted. “We are very careful to only thaw what is needed throughout the day, and if people do not show up, the vaccine is used for the following clinic.”