COVID-19-positive students adjust to new living arrangements at SEMO

Southeast has reported more than 300 total COVID-19 cases since they began tracking and reporting virus data July 27. When a student receives a positive test result for the virus, specific steps are taken to ensure the safety of the student.

Music education sophomore Ella Crader is a student residing on campus who tested positive for COVID-19 recently. Crader is living in Dearmont and adjusting to the new arrangement.

"It's a mixed bag for sure. There are times when I am really glad I was able to come here instead of going home and exposing my family," Crader said. "But it's also kind of grimy ... the building is outdated, and it's not hard to see why it's no longer used. ... The bathroom situation is less than ideal."

Crader is attending classes online while she is in isolation. She said her professors are very helpful to her in this situation.

"I've been pleasantly surprised with how willing they are to make accommodations for just one student," Crader said. "Whether it just be setting up a Zoom in the corner of the room or sending me a bunch of emails explaining everything."

Crader believes Residence Life can improve the transition process in a couple of ways.

"It just all kind of happens really fast, so I think just being more reassuring," Crader said. "And then there being a clearer line of communication for who to contact if there are any issues. One thing I've been worried about is getting locked out of my room ... the only thing I can do is send an email to one person at Residence Life and hope they see it."

Students who were in close contact to a student who tested positive are notified they will need to quarantine for a minimum of 14 days. A COVID-19 test is not required of quarantined students, but if they begin to feel symptoms, they should contact the campus health clinic.