Over the past year, the rise of COVID-19 has required people to make changes in aspects of their everyday lives. These changes extended to emergency service providers and their ability to safely and effectively perform their jobs.

Locally, the Cape Girardeau Police Department, Cape Girardeau Fire Department and Cape County Private Ambulance have all been affected in some way by the pandemic.

According to Sgt. Joey Hann, the police department was impacted by having to adapt to community changes in response to COVID, while still providing the same level of service to the citizens of Cape Girardeau.

"Many victims did not want to travel to the police department or have contact with an officer at their homes due to their own health concerns," Hann said. "For this reason, we created a system for filing police reports over the phone or online, if the crime was not in progress, non-violent in nature and required no physical evidence processing. Follow-up investigations were still conducted on these crimes but the initial report could be made without physical contact."

Officers still had to regularly enter homes and businesses during their shifts, potentially exposing themselves to the virus at a higher rate than the general public.

"These same officers had to return home after their shift and methodically attempt to decontaminate themselves and all their gear and equipment before interacting with their own families to mitigate their family's exposure," Hann said. "Regardless of the increased risk, our officers still did a commendable job of staying on task and staying motivated to perform their duties without repeated or lengthy absences from duty."

Despite some crime rates increasing on a national scale, Hann said the Cape Girardeau Police Department hasn't experience any major fluctuations.

"Our reports of domestic assaults were actually lower within the city at a time when this same crime spiked in major cities," Hann said.

Cape Girardeau police made use of CARES Act funds to purchase ultraviolet lights -- used to disinfect vehicles, equipment and interior workspaces -- something the fire department and ambulance service also utilize.

According to interim chief Randy Morris, the fire department has placed a major emphasis on cleaning since the start of the pandemic.

"We have cleaned more than we ever have before," Morris said. "We sanitize items used after every call. We also use ultraviolet lights to sanitize our apparatus cabs and living areas throughout the stations."