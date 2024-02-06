All sections
April 4, 2020

COVID-19 cases grow by one in Cape Girardeau County

story image illustation

One additional COVID-19 case was reported in Cape Girardeau County on Saturday.

The total number of county residents who have tested positive for the disease is 16. Three people have recovered. Five people remain hospitalized because of the disease.

Saint Francis Medical Center has reported eight positive cases, 179 negative and 549 tests administered.

Southeast Hospital’s numbers are two positive, 85 negative and 155 total tests.

Cross Trails Medical Center has tested 28 people. None have been positive, and 12 have been negative.

Six positive cases have been discovered by tests administered at other health care providers in the county.

Positive cases in other Missouri counties include:

* Bollinger: 1

* Perry: 22

* Scott: 7

* Stoddard: 7.

Total positive cases in Missouri as of Saturday afternoon totaled 2,291. Twenty-four state residents have died because of the disease, and 27,173 Missourians have been tested for COVID-19.

No cases have been reported in the Illinois counties of Union and Alexander.

Local News
