COVID-19 Briefly — food bank activities, EMAA, Wall Street

Food bank schedules mobile deliveries

Sikeston, Mo. -- Southeast Missouri Food Bank has seen a tremendous increase in the demand for food following temporary layoffs and school closures following the outbreak of COVID-19.

"Other places may be cutting back on their work hours or working from home, but at the food bank, we're busier than ever," said food bank Chief Executive Officer Joey Keys. "Many retailers are closed, the two casinos in our area are closed, restaurants are limiting their service to drive-through or delivery only, and schools are not in session. It's not surprising that as more people are temporarily out of work or seeing reduced hours -- especially those in lower income brackets -- they're going to need food assistance."

To respond to that need, the food bank will begin offering Covid-19 Response Mobile food distributions throughout its 16-county service area. The initial distributions will be held:

2 p.m. Tuesday at the fifth and sixth grade center, 100 Twitty Street, Sikeston.

2 p.m. Wednesday Ely Baptist Church, 1215 Church St., Kennett.

5 p.m. Thursday Red Star Pantry, 1316 North Main St., Cape Girardeau.

"People who need food assistance should attend only the mobile held in the county where they live," Keys said. "They should have a photo ID and a piece of mail that shows proof of residence. To make sure we're practicing social distancing, these will be drive-through food distributions. People should stay in their vehicle but have a space cleared for a box of food. We ask that you visit only one mobile per month and receive only one box per household.

Additional mobile distributions will be scheduled throughout southeast Missouri in the coming weeks. The times, dates and locations of the COVID-19 Response Mobiles will be posted on the food bank's Facebook page and its website at semofoodbank.org.

Five other mobile food pantries held in conjunction with food bank partners are also scheduled during the upcoming week. Locations and dates for those mobiles can be found on the food bank's website. Click on Programs and Mobile Food Pantry.

People who need food assistance also may visit the Pantry Locator page on the website and search by county for the dates and times of operations for the pantry nearest where they live. The food bank also can help with applications for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP/formerly food stamps) for those who are recently unemployed or have had changes to their income. For SNAP application assistance, call Lindsey Kern at (573) 475-7573.

EMAA altering service delivery

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, East Missouria Action Agency is adjusting its service delivery system across all programs.