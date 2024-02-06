Court upholds ruling against Missouri Veterans Commission

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- An appeals court has upheld a ruling the Missouri Veterans Commission and its executive director discriminated against the commission's former ombudsman on the basis of her age and sex.

A panel of the Western District Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday the commission didn't prove the Cole County judge improperly handled evidence in the trial over Pat Row Kerr's lawsuit against the commission, executive director Larry Kay and the state Public Safety Department.

In July 2016, a Cole County jury awarded Kerr $2.875 million in damages after finding Kay and the commission were liable for sex and age discrimination and retaliating against her. The money hasn't been paid because the state was appealing the ruling, and the appeals court ruled Tuesday that Kerr is entitled to additional attorneys' fees.

Kerr, who is running for a state House seat, said the ruling shows Kay invented reasons to fire her.

"My case being affirmed just reinforces that they were lying," Kerr said Tuesday.

Kerr's attorney, Jerome Dobson, said Kerr "presented overwhelming evidence of discrimination and (Cole County Circuit Judge Jon) Beetem tried an excellent case."