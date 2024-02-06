Court rejects appeal over proposed constitutional amendment

A Cole County judge sided with Ashcroft in December and Fitzpatrick asked the appeals court to review the case, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

The Missouri Court of Appeals Western District said in its decision Thursday the ballot language is not "intentionally argumentative or likely to create prejudice or confusion for voters."

Fitzpatrick said he was reviewing the opinion before deciding whether to appeal to the Missouri Supreme Court.

After the Cole County decision in December, Ashcroft called the lawsuit a waste of taxpayer money aimed at causing a specific outcome on the amendment.