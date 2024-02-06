Court order bars Christian County auditor from office

OZARK, Mo. -- Deputies escorted a southwest Missouri county auditor from her office after she was charged with 15 misdemeanors alleging she failed to do her job.

The Springfield News-Leader reported a judge issued an order Monday barring Christian County Auditor Lacey Hart from doing any work on behalf of her office for now.

The order was in response to a petition filed Friday, the same day the charges were filed. It alleged Hart told other county employees she has "willingly failed" to approve or deny requisitions from Sheriff Brad Cole because she dislikes him and his assistant. The petition said the county was being charged late fees, and services were being cut off.