Couple arrested following erratic incident in Cape apartment

Upon arrival, officers entered the apartment and disarmed the man at gunpoint, according to Hann. The woman was bleeding and in need of medical attention because of a cut she sustained from the broken glass. Officers determined the suspects were under the influence of an unknown illegal substance.

The children were recovered from the mother peacefully, and are currently in safe care, Hann said.

The suspects were medically treated and taken into custody at the Cape Girardeau Police Department jail where they are awaiting charges, according to Hann.