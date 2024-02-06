Cape Girardeau County Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy said he looks forward to new understanding and new opportunities after his recent graduation from the United States Army War College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, with a master’s degree in strategic studies.

Tracy serves as a commander in the Navy Reserves and is officer in charge of Commander Naval Forces Korea, Detachment Charlie in Fort Worth, Texas.

Tracy graduated from the two-year distance-

learning program July 28.

“The educational highlights of this program for me were identifying the crucial role of quality intelligence in the strategic planning process and the opportunity to study in a joint setting with all branches of Department of Defense, Department of State, and representatives from allied countries,” Tracy said in a news release from the U.S. War College.

The distance-learning program is designed to develop senior military officers from all branches of armed services.

Senior foreign military officers and civilian officials are included.

Tracy said the program is offered to active-duty and reserve military members at no cost beyond the time commitment.

The distance-learning program is two years but can be done on in Carlisle in one year.

“If you have a year to do it and you’re there,” that’s one thing, Tracy said, “but you try to mix it in with kids and job and family and stuff,” that’s another.

Tracy said he was selected for the program in 2015.

For the first year of studies, the courses focused mainly on history and strategic theory.

The online nature of the classes meant he never met any classmates until a two-week seminar at the end of that first year.

“I walked into my classroom, read the name tag next to me, and it was a classmate of mine from Annapolis, 20 years ago. It’s a small world, a small Navy,” Tracy said.

The second-year course of study gets into strategic documents, Tracy said, delving into how those they are formulated.

The relationship between civilian and military workings also is explored, Tracy said.

About every four years, the president of the United States releases a document on national-security strategy.

Former president Barack Obama released the latest document in February 2015, which, Tracy said, shifted the focus from Iraq and Afghanistan to the Pacific.

“The president lays out at a high level what our interests are,” Tracy said, adding the language in the document is typically vague, especially if the document’s author has a civilian background instead of military.