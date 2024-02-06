All sections
December 18, 2020

County commissioners put cap on HVAC, dispatch projects

Cape Girardeau County commissioners Thursday voted to initiate a certificate of completion for a $4 million project repairing and replacing HVAC and other infrastructure, and purchasing new equipment for dispatchers. "The county issued 2020 COP bonds in the amount of $4,065,000 for a project at the jail/sheriff's office and equipment for the new dispatch," Cape Girardeau County Treasurer Roger Hudson said. ...

J.C. Reeves avatar
J.C. Reeves

Cape Girardeau County commissioners Thursday voted to initiate a certificate of completion for a $4 million project repairing and replacing HVAC and other infrastructure, and purchasing new equipment for dispatchers.

"The county issued 2020 COP bonds in the amount of $4,065,000 for a project at the jail/sheriff's office and equipment for the new dispatch," Cape Girardeau County Treasurer Roger Hudson said. "About $500,000 was for dispatch and the rest was repairs and replacements of HVAC and other related infrastructure. Control Technology & Solutions had the contract. It was quite a logistical project working in the jail, and with the COVID-19 labor shutdowns, it took a bit longer than expected to complete."

In other business Thursday, commissioners:

  • Approved a motion to renew a one-year, $20,000 contract with Johnson Communications Service Inc. for tower rental fees allowing the sheriff's and fire departments to communicate throughout the county.
