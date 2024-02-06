County commissioners put cap on HVAC, dispatch projects

Cape Girardeau County commissioners Thursday voted to initiate a certificate of completion for a $4 million project repairing and replacing HVAC and other infrastructure, and purchasing new equipment for dispatchers.

"The county issued 2020 COP bonds in the amount of $4,065,000 for a project at the jail/sheriff's office and equipment for the new dispatch," Cape Girardeau County Treasurer Roger Hudson said. "About $500,000 was for dispatch and the rest was repairs and replacements of HVAC and other related infrastructure. Control Technology & Solutions had the contract. It was quite a logistical project working in the jail, and with the COVID-19 labor shutdowns, it took a bit longer than expected to complete."