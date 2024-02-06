County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract

County Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson led much of the discussion during a Thursday, Oct. 17, meeting of the Cape Girardeau County Commission. She spoke with the commissioners about the appointment of a new deputy coroner.
“I’d like to go ahead and bring somebody on board to start … helping out the other two gentlemen working in the coroner’s office and to help out my officers to not have to cover it so often,” she said.
Dickerson took over the coroner’s duties after Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey removed Coroner Wavis Jordan in February. Bailey’s office alleged Jordan had stolen property from the homes of deceased individuals, knowingly entered the wrong cause of death for three people and failed to properly investigate the manners of death for several individuals.
The sheriff suggested bringing Nick Miller, a former deputy coroner, on board to resume the position. The county commissioners approved his appointment.
Associate Commissioner Paul Koeper asked Dickerson if she would like for the new coroner, who will be elected in the general election Tuesday, Nov. 5, to take over the office earlier than 2025, once elected. Dickerson said she and the commissioners could talk with the governor of Missouri’s office about it.
Republican Craig Williams won his party’s primary election for the coroner position and is running unopposed in the general election.
Dickerson also asked the commissioners to approve a memorandum of understanding between the county jail and the Southeast Missouri State University School of Nursing. The nursing program sends students to different areas for practical nursing and was interested in a one-year internship position for the jail.
“Our area has grown so much that they want to partner with us to send their students over. It will help out, it will be a good way to bring an extra person in to help our nurses out. It will be a great training field for them,” Dickerson said.
The internship would be of no cost to the county. Dickerson had an attorney and Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy review the contract. She said it is similar to memorandums of understanding with other health agencies and includes a disclaimer where, if things don’t work out, the two parties can work together to handle it.
The commissioners also approved putting vehicles up for a December auction on Purple Wave, a farm machinery and heavy equipment action site. They aim to sell a dump truck, motor grader and other pieces of equipment.
