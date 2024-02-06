County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract

County Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson led much of the discussion during a Thursday, Oct. 17, meeting of the Cape Girardeau County Commission. She spoke with the commissioners about the appointment of a new deputy coroner.

“I’d like to go ahead and bring somebody on board to start … helping out the other two gentlemen working in the coroner’s office and to help out my officers to not have to cover it so often,” she said.

Dickerson took over the coroner’s duties after Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey removed Coroner Wavis Jordan in February. Bailey’s office alleged Jordan had stolen property from the homes of deceased individuals, knowingly entered the wrong cause of death for three people and failed to properly investigate the manners of death for several individuals.

The sheriff suggested bringing Nick Miller, a former deputy coroner, on board to resume the position. The county commissioners approved his appointment.

Associate Commissioner Paul Koeper asked Dickerson if she would like for the new coroner, who will be elected in the general election Tuesday, Nov. 5, to take over the office earlier than 2025, once elected. Dickerson said she and the commissioners could talk with the governor of Missouri’s office about it.