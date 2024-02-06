All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsOctober 17, 2024

County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract

Nick Miller will become Cape Girardeau County's newest deputy coroner following commissioner approval on Thursday, Oct. 17. The commissioners also gave the go-ahead for the county jail and SEMO School of Nursing to collaborate for an internship.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson presents the majority of the topics at the Thursday, Oct. 17, county commission meeting. The commissioners approved her appointment of a deputy coroner and plans for an internship contract with Southeast Missouri State University.
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson presents the majority of the topics at the Thursday, Oct. 17, county commission meeting. The commissioners approved her appointment of a deputy coroner and plans for an internship contract with Southeast Missouri State University.Christopher Borro ~ cborro@semissourian.com

County Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson led much of the discussion during a Thursday, Oct. 17, meeting of the Cape Girardeau County Commission. She spoke with the commissioners about the appointment of a new deputy coroner.

“I’d like to go ahead and bring somebody on board to start … helping out the other two gentlemen working in the coroner’s office and to help out my officers to not have to cover it so often,” she said.

Dickerson took over the coroner’s duties after Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey removed Coroner Wavis Jordan in February. Bailey’s office alleged Jordan had stolen property from the homes of deceased individuals, knowingly entered the wrong cause of death for three people and failed to properly investigate the manners of death for several individuals.

The sheriff suggested bringing Nick Miller, a former deputy coroner, on board to resume the position. The county commissioners approved his appointment.

Associate Commissioner Paul Koeper asked Dickerson if she would like for the new coroner, who will be elected in the general election Tuesday, Nov. 5, to take over the office earlier than 2025, once elected. Dickerson said she and the commissioners could talk with the governor of Missouri’s office about it.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Republican Craig Williams won his party’s primary election for the coroner position and is running unopposed in the general election.

Dickerson also asked the commissioners to approve a memorandum of understanding between the county jail and the Southeast Missouri State University School of Nursing. The nursing program sends students to different areas for practical nursing and was interested in a one-year internship position for the jail.

“Our area has grown so much that they want to partner with us to send their students over. It will help out, it will be a good way to bring an extra person in to help our nurses out. It will be a great training field for them,” Dickerson said.

The internship would be of no cost to the county. Dickerson had an attorney and Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy review the contract. She said it is similar to memorandums of understanding with other health agencies and includes a disclaimer where, if things don’t work out, the two parties can work together to handle it.

The commissioners also approved putting vehicles up for a December auction on Purple Wave, a farm machinery and heavy equipment action site. They aim to sell a dump truck, motor grader and other pieces of equipment.

Story Tags
newsletter
Advertisement
Related
newsletterOct. 17
Our Opinion: What will we learn from graduation shooting wak...
NewsOct. 17
Water main break repaired in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 17
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input ...
NewsOct. 17
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
NewsOct. 17
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
The Best Years October 2024
NewsOct. 16
The Best Years October 2024
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintenance
NewsOct. 16
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintenance
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
NewsOct. 16
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
Missouri abortion-rights campaign fundraising total at $22M one month before election
NewsOct. 16
Missouri abortion-rights campaign fundraising total at $22M one month before election
Small business disaster loan program is out of money until Congress approves new funds
NewsOct. 15
Small business disaster loan program is out of money until Congress approves new funds
A legacy beyond politics: Remembering former Missouri House representative Mary Kasten
NewsOct. 15
A legacy beyond politics: Remembering former Missouri House representative Mary Kasten
Sponsored: Don't miss The Scout's comprehensive Halloween guide for spooky fun
NewsOct. 15
Sponsored: Don't miss The Scout's comprehensive Halloween guide for spooky fun
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy