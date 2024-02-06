Counties' opioid lawsuit amended, will be re-filed

A lawsuit against opioid manufacturers and distributors, including Cape Girardeau County as a plaintiff, will be re-filed next month.
Attorney Jack Garvey with St. Louis-based law firm Carey Danis & Lowe spoke at Thursday's regular county commission meeting and said the civil suit will be re-filed in mid-January, probably by the 18th, in state court in St. Louis.
Two cities and 18 counties, including Cape Girardeau County, are included as plaintiffs in the suit, Garvey said.
Garvey said the suit was amended to include statutory language spelling out a county's authority to bring a lawsuit.
"We kept 98 percent of the [original suit's] language," Garvey said.
The original lawsuit was filed in state court in August, then transferred to federal court. The plaintiffs voluntarily dismissed the suit Nov. 11.
That suit included 10 Missouri counties and the City of Joplin as plaintiffs suing pharmaceutical companies over the opioid epidemic.
The suit sought damages for "reimbursement of public costs expended fighting this opioid epidemic and a claim for future costs" in efforts to address the problem.
Named as defendants in the civil suit were 49 manufacturers, distributors, pharmacies and prescription benefit managers of opioids.
The suit had claimed the defendants misled communities, doctors and residents about opioids by claiming they were the proper treatment for chronic pain and they were not addictive.
