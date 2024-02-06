All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsDecember 21, 2018

Counties' opioid lawsuit amended, will be re-filed

A lawsuit against opioid manufacturers and distributors, including Cape Girardeau County as a plaintiff, will be re-filed next month. Attorney Jack Garvey with St. Louis-based law firm Carey Danis & Lowe spoke at Thursday's regular county commission meeting and said the civil suit will be re-filed in mid-January, probably by the 18th, in state court in St. Louis...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn

A lawsuit against opioid manufacturers and distributors, including Cape Girardeau County as a plaintiff, will be re-filed next month.

Attorney Jack Garvey with St. Louis-based law firm Carey Danis & Lowe spoke at Thursday's regular county commission meeting and said the civil suit will be re-filed in mid-January, probably by the 18th, in state court in St. Louis.

Two cities and 18 counties, including Cape Girardeau County, are included as plaintiffs in the suit, Garvey said.

Garvey said the suit was amended to include statutory language spelling out a county's authority to bring a lawsuit.

"We kept 98 percent of the [original suit's] language," Garvey said.

The original lawsuit was filed in state court in August, then transferred to federal court. The plaintiffs voluntarily dismissed the suit Nov. 11.

That suit included 10 Missouri counties and the City of Joplin as plaintiffs suing pharmaceutical companies over the opioid epidemic.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The suit sought damages for "reimbursement of public costs expended fighting this opioid epidemic and a claim for future costs" in efforts to address the problem.

Named as defendants in the civil suit were 49 manufacturers, distributors, pharmacies and prescription benefit managers of opioids.

The suit had claimed the defendants misled communities, doctors and residents about opioids by claiming they were the proper treatment for chronic pain and they were not addictive.

In other action

  • County Collector Barbara Gholson reported the state audit of her office, mandated by law when a new auditor steps in, is underway. Gholson was appointed county collector after former Collector Diane Diebold resigned Nov. 30. Gholson was elected to the position in the Nov. 6 general election, but would not have taken office until March.
  • Commissioner Paul Koeper gave an update on the $18 million Justice Center construction project.

About 50 percent of the project's footings have been drilled, Koeper said. He added the newly-constructed parking lot north of the construction site was nearly complete .

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 16
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input ...
NewsOct. 16
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
NewsOct. 16
The Best Years October 2024
NewsOct. 16
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintena...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Eric Ammons succeeds Ryan Geib as Mercy Southeast president
NewsOct. 16
Eric Ammons succeeds Ryan Geib as Mercy Southeast president
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
NewsOct. 16
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
Internet famous Roni's Mac Bar restaurant opening soon on Broadway in Cape
NewsOct. 16
Internet famous Roni's Mac Bar restaurant opening soon on Broadway in Cape
Missouri abortion-rights campaign fundraising total at $22M one month before election
NewsOct. 16
Missouri abortion-rights campaign fundraising total at $22M one month before election
Small business disaster loan program is out of money until Congress approves new funds
NewsOct. 15
Small business disaster loan program is out of money until Congress approves new funds
A legacy beyond politics: Remembering former Missouri House representative Mary Kasten
NewsOct. 15
A legacy beyond politics: Remembering former Missouri House representative Mary Kasten
Sponsored: Don't miss The Scout's comprehensive Halloween guide for spooky fun
NewsOct. 15
Sponsored: Don't miss The Scout's comprehensive Halloween guide for spooky fun
In Missouri, Halloween night signs were required in the yards of sex offenders. Until now
NewsOct. 15
In Missouri, Halloween night signs were required in the yards of sex offenders. Until now
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy