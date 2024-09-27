All sections
NewsSeptember 27, 2024
BREAKING NEWS: City Councilman Rhett Pierce arrested for alleged unlawful possession of firearm, drug trafficking
Cape Girardeau City Councilman Rhett Pierce, 54, arrested for alleged firearm possession and drug trafficking. The Ward 5 representative, also a FedEx salesman, is held on $50,000 bond.
Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
Rhett Pierce
Rhett Pierce
Rhett Pierce
Rhett Pierce
Rhett Pierce
Rhett Pierce

Cape Girardeau City Council's Ward 5 Councilman Rhett Pierce was arrested for two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and drug trafficking on Friday, Sept. 27, according to law enforcement records.

Rhettney Pierce, 54, was found allegedly purchasing methamphetamine at a hotel on Thursday, Sept. 26. According to a probable cause statement, the Southeast Missouri Drug Task Force and the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's office were conducting a narcotics investigation when contact was made with Pierce through a "confidential source".

The document states that the source set up a sale with Pierce at the hotel. After Pierce left the hotel he was "immediately" arrested. According to the document, Pierce was allegedly found to have "122.4 grams of methamphetamine" at the time of his arrest.

The probable cause states that in an interview with law enforcement Pierce allegedly admitted to buying methamphetamine and being a "habitual user" for the "last several years."

"Pierce admitted to purchasing an additional 3 ounces of methamphetamine approximately one month prior. Pierce stated that he sold approximately 2 of the 3 ounces to a local individual and kept the remainder for his personal use," the document states.

According to the probable cause, a search warrant was applied for and received to search Pierce's residence after he admitted there would be more methamphetamine located there.

According to a separate Missouri Highway Patrol probable cause statement, as law enforcement executed the search warrant they found more methamphetamine and two Smith & Wesson 9mm handguns.

"One of the guns was loaded with five rounds of ammunition in the magazine and one round in the chamber," the document states.

Pierce is being held in lieu of $50,000 bond, according to the Cape Girardeau County Jail website.

Pierce is a regional salesman for FedEx and began his service on the city council after being voted in Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

