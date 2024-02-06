All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsSeptember 27, 2024

City Councilman Rhett Pierce arrested for alleged unlawful possession of firearm, drug trafficking

Cape Girardeau City Councilman Rhett Pierce, 54, arrested for alleged firearm possession and drug trafficking. The Ward 5 representative, also a FedEx salesman, is held on $50,000 bond.

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
Rhett Pierce
Rhett Pierce

Cape Girardeau City Council's Ward 5 Councilman Rhett Pierce was arrested for two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and drug trafficking on Friday, Sept. 27, according to law enforcement records.

Rhettney Pierce, 54, was found allegedly purchasing methamphetamine at a hotel on Thursday, Sept. 26. According to a probable cause statement, the Southeast Missouri Drug Task Force and the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's office were conducting a narcotics investigation when contact was made with Pierce through a "confidential source".

The document states that the source set up a sale with Pierce at the hotel. After Pierce left the hotel he was "immediately" arrested. According to the document, Pierce was allegedly found to have "122.4 grams of methamphetamine" at the time of his arrest.

The probable cause states that in an interview with law enforcement Pierce allegedly admitted to buying methamphetamine and being a "habitual user" for the "last several years."

"Pierce admitted to purchasing an additional 3 ounces of methamphetamine approximately one month prior. Pierce stated that he sold approximately 2 of the 3 ounces to a local individual and kept the remainder for his personal use," the document states.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

According to the probable cause, a search warrant was applied for and received to search Pierce's residence after he admitted there would be more methamphetamine located there.

According to a separate Missouri Highway Patrol probable cause statement, as law enforcement executed the search warrant they found more methamphetamine and two Smith & Wesson 9mm handguns.

"One of the guns was loaded with five rounds of ammunition in the magazine and one round in the chamber," the document states.

Pierce is being held in lieu of $50,000 bond, according to the Cape Girardeau County Jail website.

Pierce is a regional salesman for FedEx and began his service on the city council after being voted in Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

Story Tags
newsletter
Advertisement
Related
newsletterOct. 17
Our Opinion: What will we learn from graduation shooting wak...
NewsOct. 17
Water main break repaired in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 17
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input ...
NewsOct. 17
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
NewsOct. 17
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
The Best Years October 2024
NewsOct. 16
The Best Years October 2024
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintenance
NewsOct. 16
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintenance
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
NewsOct. 16
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
Missouri abortion-rights campaign fundraising total at $22M one month before election
NewsOct. 16
Missouri abortion-rights campaign fundraising total at $22M one month before election
Small business disaster loan program is out of money until Congress approves new funds
NewsOct. 15
Small business disaster loan program is out of money until Congress approves new funds
A legacy beyond politics: Remembering former Missouri House representative Mary Kasten
NewsOct. 15
A legacy beyond politics: Remembering former Missouri House representative Mary Kasten
Sponsored: Don't miss The Scout's comprehensive Halloween guide for spooky fun
NewsOct. 15
Sponsored: Don't miss The Scout's comprehensive Halloween guide for spooky fun
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy