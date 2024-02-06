Cape Girardeau City Council's Ward 5 Councilman Rhett Pierce was arrested for two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and drug trafficking on Friday, Sept. 27, according to law enforcement records.

Rhettney Pierce, 54, was found allegedly purchasing methamphetamine at a hotel on Thursday, Sept. 26. According to a probable cause statement, the Southeast Missouri Drug Task Force and the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's office were conducting a narcotics investigation when contact was made with Pierce through a "confidential source".

The document states that the source set up a sale with Pierce at the hotel. After Pierce left the hotel he was "immediately" arrested. According to the document, Pierce was allegedly found to have "122.4 grams of methamphetamine" at the time of his arrest.

The probable cause states that in an interview with law enforcement Pierce allegedly admitted to buying methamphetamine and being a "habitual user" for the "last several years."

"Pierce admitted to purchasing an additional 3 ounces of methamphetamine approximately one month prior. Pierce stated that he sold approximately 2 of the 3 ounces to a local individual and kept the remainder for his personal use," the document states.