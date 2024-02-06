Council approves next phase in Cape Airport taxiway construction

Cape Girardeau City Council members voted unanimously to authorize Kenneth Haskin, city manager, to execute an agreement for construction phase services for reconstruction of Taxiway B at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport at their Tuesday meeting.

The agreement with Crawford, Murphy, and Tilly Inc. is for the preparation of construction plans and project manual, materials testing, provide on-site construction oversight and construction administration. The $314,811 agreement -- approved as part of the consent agenda at the meeting -- will be funded entirely by grants from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief And Economic Security Act, a $2 trillion aid package passed by Congress in 2020.

"This agreement is basically the construction, and reconstruction, of Taxiway B out at the airport," Haskin said at the meeting

Taxiway B is one of six at the airport and is commonly used by larger aircraft. The Missouri Department of Transportation gave the airport a 68 out of 100 rating when it conducted Pavement Condition Inventory in January 2021 as part of the National Plan for Integrated Systems. The inventory was designed to provide assistance for maintenance and repair plans, according to the Council meeting agenda.

Taxiway B was the lowest rated surface, garnering just a 28 out of 100. The taxiway will be demolished from Runway 10-28 to the apron and will be reconstructed. The reconstruction also includes new airfield lighting and signage, as well as drainage improvements, among other things.