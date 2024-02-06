Cotner honored for decades of service to Cape Girardeau Municipal Band

Cape Girardeau Municipal Band supporters gathered Saturday, Oct. 22, at Capaha Park to celebrate dentist and longtime band member Dan Cotner.

The event celebrated Cotner's work with the community and culminated with the unveiling of a dedication plaque at the band pavilion.

"I appreciate it," Cotner said about all the people coming to the event.

When thinking about his favorite memories of his 77 years with the municipal band, Cotner said there were too many to recount.

One of Cotner's daughter's, Danel Burch, said music was always a part of the house when they grew up.

"We would go to bed often with dad playing the organ, practicing. We would wake up in the morning often with Dad, practicing the organ," Burch said.

Daughter Danna Cotner said her dad was like the "Energizer Bunny" growing up.

"He never used to sit down," Danna Cotner said. "He was always on the go."

Daughter Danise Dean described her father as philanthropic.