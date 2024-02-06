All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsOctober 25, 2022

Cotner honored for decades of service to Cape Girardeau Municipal Band

Cape Girardeau Municipal Band supporters gathered Saturday, Oct. 22, at Capaha Park to celebrate dentist and longtime band member Dan Cotner. The event celebrated Cotner's work with the community and culminated with the unveiling of a dedication plaque at the band pavilion...

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
Dan Cotner waves to the crowd Saturday, Oct. 22, in front of a dedication plaque at Capaha Park in front of Cape Girardeau's Municipal Band Pavilion.
Dan Cotner waves to the crowd Saturday, Oct. 22, in front of a dedication plaque at Capaha Park in front of Cape Girardeau's Municipal Band Pavilion.Nathan Gladden

Cape Girardeau Municipal Band supporters gathered Saturday, Oct. 22, at Capaha Park to celebrate dentist and longtime band member Dan Cotner.

The event celebrated Cotner's work with the community and culminated with the unveiling of a dedication plaque at the band pavilion.

"I appreciate it," Cotner said about all the people coming to the event.

When thinking about his favorite memories of his 77 years with the municipal band, Cotner said there were too many to recount.

One of Cotner's daughter's, Danel Burch, said music was always a part of the house when they grew up.

"We would go to bed often with dad playing the organ, practicing. We would wake up in the morning often with Dad, practicing the organ," Burch said.

Daughter Danna Cotner said her dad was like the "Energizer Bunny" growing up.

"He never used to sit down," Danna Cotner said. "He was always on the go."

Daughter Danise Dean described her father as philanthropic.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"He has helped plan a lot of musical interface for Cape Girardeau," Dean said.

Dan Cotner said one of the things he learned in his time in the band was not to be too critical.

"Don't be too critical of errors," he urged.

He said his favorite place to play music has been in church, Westminster Presbyterian Church.

Cape Girardeau Municipal Band director Neil Casey said "it's an honor" to recognize Dan Cotner for what he's contributed to the community.

"He's an institution that has lasted for generations and decades," Casey said. "He's a wonderful man. We have wonderful stories from Dan, with Dan, about Dan — he's a delight to work with.

Casey said he's known Dan Cotner since Casey was a "youngster" and recognizes how much a part of Cape Girardeau he is.

"He's an institution in the trombone section when I was a youngster," Casey said. "That was 40 years ago. So today we have the music contingent of his life and he's done. His faith with his church, his family, his country -- he's a veteran. I believe he served as a dentist in the military. His profession, he's a longtime dentist. And he's old Cape, he's a Cape native."

Cotner also has a son, Paul.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 7
City of Cape to recognize former Mayor Harry Rediger at City...
NewsDec. 6
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
NewsDec. 6
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan criminal trial set for Marc...
NewsDec. 6
Police report 12-7-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cape Council at last meeting
NewsDec. 6
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cape Council at last meeting
Police report 12-6-24
NewsDec. 5
Police report 12-6-24
Jackson aldermen talk splash pad, pedestrian safety project at Monday meeting
NewsDec. 5
Jackson aldermen talk splash pad, pedestrian safety project at Monday meeting
New improvements to LaCroix Recreation Trail completed with help of Cape Rotary club
NewsDec. 4
New improvements to LaCroix Recreation Trail completed with help of Cape Rotary club
Police report 12-5-24
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-5-24
Police report 12-4-24
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-4-24
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch
NewsDec. 4
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
NewsDec. 3
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy