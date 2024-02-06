Coroner in court to answer charges

Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan waived his initial appearance and formal reading of charges scheduled Friday morning for the alleged crimes he committed in the capacity of coroner.

Jordan faces three Class E felonies of falsifying death records and a misdemeanor crime of stealing less than $20 from the wallet of a deceased person.

The motions to waive the hearing and to request a continuance for the preliminary hearing were significant in that they demonstrated Jordan now officially has an attorney representing him, at least on the criminal charges.

A conference call was held Thursday with Jordan's attorney Lynne M. Chambers, an Illinois lawyer with an office in Sikeston. During the conference call with the court and lawyers with the state attorney general, Jordan waived the reading of charges.

The judge granted a continuance, which was not opposed by the state. The preliminary hearing is set for May 14.