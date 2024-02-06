Coronavirus takes eight lives in region

Area health officials attributed eight deaths to COVID-19 on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Five of the deaths came Wednesday in Cape Girardeau County, bringing the county’s total number of virus deaths to 49. The deaths involved one person in the 70-79 age bracket, two 80-89, one 90-99 and one 100-plus.

Two of the deaths came from Stoddard County, Missouri — one Tuesday and one Wednesday. Officials reported 43 new virus cases in the county on those days (971 total cases, 782 recoveries, 20 deaths).

Cape Girardeau County health officials reported 43 new virus cases Tuesday and 45 Wednesday, pushing the county’s total number of cases to 2,726. Recoveries in the county total 2,175, and as of Wednesday, there were 502 active cases in the county.

Seventy-one of those were in long-term care facilities, which have seen a total of 262 cases, with 155 recoveries and 36 deaths.