All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsAugust 5, 2020

Coronavirus postpones Capaha lagoon renovations

A plan to drain, dredge and upgrade the lagoon at Capaha Park this summer has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. “This is an MDC (Missouri Department of Conservation) grant project and all grant projects have been postponed for at least a year due to COVID-19,” Cape Girardeau parks manager Brock Davis said Tuesday...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz
Ducks and geese swim in the Capaha Park Lagoon on June 24 in Cape Girardeau.
Ducks and geese swim in the Capaha Park Lagoon on June 24 in Cape Girardeau.BEN MATTHEWS

A plan to drain, dredge and upgrade the lagoon at Capaha Park this summer has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is an MDC (Missouri Department of Conservation) grant project and all grant projects have been postponed for at least a year due to COVID-19,” Cape Girardeau parks manager Brock Davis said Tuesday.

In January, it was announced the lagoon would be drained and upgraded as part of a yearlong project. At that time, it was expected work would begin by late spring or early summer.

The lagoon renovations will still happen, Davis said, just not as soon as originally planned.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“The city is going to continue with the planning phase so that we are ready to ‘hit the ground running’ when MDC gives us the green light,” he said. “We hope to be able to resume the project in the spring of 2021.”

The project is budgeted at around $700,000 and will be funded through a combination of Parks and Recreations Stormwater Tax funds and the MDC grant.

In addition to dredging the lagoon of several decades worth of accumulated silt, the upgrade project will include replacement and relocation of the sidewalk around the pond and lighting along the walkway.

According to Southeast Missourian files, the last time the Capaha Park lagoon was upgraded was nearly 30 years ago when concrete blocks were used to shore up its eroding banks.

Do you crave business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Check it out at www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 3
Gun violence conference set for Wednesday in Miner
NewsNov. 2
Photo Gallery: Cape Comic Con 2024
NewsNov. 2
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-4-24
NewsNov. 1
Craft, beauty stores coming to West Park Mall

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Judge dismisses Missouri lawsuit that sought watchers at early voting
NewsNov. 1
Judge dismisses Missouri lawsuit that sought watchers at early voting
AP sources: White House altered record of Biden's 'garbage' remarks despite stenographer concerns
NewsNov. 1
AP sources: White House altered record of Biden's 'garbage' remarks despite stenographer concerns
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
NewsOct. 31
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
NewsOct. 31
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
Fire erupts in Southeast Missouri at one of world’s largest lithium-ion battery facilities
NewsOct. 31
Fire erupts in Southeast Missouri at one of world’s largest lithium-ion battery facilities
Photo Gallery: SEMO cuts ribbon on Charles Stamp Cyber Command Center and showcases cyber defense team in action
NewsOct. 31
Photo Gallery: SEMO cuts ribbon on Charles Stamp Cyber Command Center and showcases cyber defense team in action
Chamber morning event to focus on Cape music scene
NewsOct. 31
Chamber morning event to focus on Cape music scene
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park South
NewsOct. 31
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park South
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy