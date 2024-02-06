Coronavirus postpones Capaha lagoon renovations

A plan to drain, dredge and upgrade the lagoon at Capaha Park this summer has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is an MDC (Missouri Department of Conservation) grant project and all grant projects have been postponed for at least a year due to COVID-19,” Cape Girardeau parks manager Brock Davis said Tuesday.

In January, it was announced the lagoon would be drained and upgraded as part of a yearlong project. At that time, it was expected work would begin by late spring or early summer.

The lagoon renovations will still happen, Davis said, just not as soon as originally planned.