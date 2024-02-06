All sections
NewsJune 15, 2020

Coronavirus changes Fourth of July fireworks sales in area

Nicolette Baker
Jeffrey Tigner of Advance, Missouri, watches the fireworks from the grandstand at Arena Park on July 4, 2017, during the Cape Girardeau Fourth of July Celebration.
Jeffrey Tigner of Advance, Missouri, watches the fireworks from the grandstand at Arena Park on July 4, 2017, during the Cape Girardeau Fourth of July Celebration.Southeast Missourian file

As fireworks displays may be canceled or postponed this year to encourage social distancing, more individuals may be planning smaller events over the Fourth of July weekend.

Managers at Hoffman Family Fireworks and Boomland said COVID-19 has changed the way fireworks are sold and enjoyed this year.

Hoffman Family Fireworks co-owner Rick Hoffman said the retailer canceled its annual fireworks show with the Jackson Knights of Columbus that had been set for Saturday, June 13. As many large fireworks events are canceled this year, he said he anticipates more neighborhood and family fireworks shows.

“We’re seeing a lot of interest in that perspective, as there’s less fireworks shows in the cities and organizations,” Hoffman said. “Our thoughts are that more people are going to be interested in having their own fireworks show, whether that’s in their backyard with their family or whether they get together with families and friends out to the farm or whatever they choose, because social distancing would then be their choice.”

Boomland fireworks manager Keith Kyle said the retailer has also noticed an uptick in sales this season. As Boomland’s Charleston and Benton, Missouri, locations are open year-round, he said the stores have been busier than ever this year and sales have already increased from past years.

As Boomland also initially experienced a delay in international fireworks stock earlier in the season due to COVID-19, Kyle said they purchased from more domestic retailers this year, expanding the selection of fireworks. Hoffman said his company ordered stock in October and did not experience a disruption in shipments.

While both fireworks retailers encourage social distancing in their stores, both said shopping precautions ultimately depend on the customer. Boomland will be encouraging distancing between customers and employees and will be regularly sanitizing surfaces. Hoffman Family Fireworks requires masks or face shields for all employees and will have social-distancing guidelines in place at their locations.

Hoffman said he has noticed more early sales this year as customers may be avoiding crowds later in the season. They’re also offering more deals for early shoppers to encourage that social distancing, Hoffman said.

Ultimately, both said they’ve noticed changes in when, how and what customers are purchasing. Hoffman said he’s noticed larger fireworks displays have become more popular at their retail locations.

“It will change how we merchandise fireworks this year, in terms of people celebrating,” Hoffman said. “You can shoot your fireworks and stay socially distanced; matter of fact, you’re not going to want to be necessarily close to the fireworks. You can go out quite easily and enjoy a good firework show, and you don’t have to be in close proximity in order to have a great show.”

Local News
