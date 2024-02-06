Coronavirus changes Fourth of July fireworks sales in area

As fireworks displays may be canceled or postponed this year to encourage social distancing, more individuals may be planning smaller events over the Fourth of July weekend.

Managers at Hoffman Family Fireworks and Boomland said COVID-19 has changed the way fireworks are sold and enjoyed this year.

Hoffman Family Fireworks co-owner Rick Hoffman said the retailer canceled its annual fireworks show with the Jackson Knights of Columbus that had been set for Saturday, June 13. As many large fireworks events are canceled this year, he said he anticipates more neighborhood and family fireworks shows.

“We’re seeing a lot of interest in that perspective, as there’s less fireworks shows in the cities and organizations,” Hoffman said. “Our thoughts are that more people are going to be interested in having their own fireworks show, whether that’s in their backyard with their family or whether they get together with families and friends out to the farm or whatever they choose, because social distancing would then be their choice.”

Boomland fireworks manager Keith Kyle said the retailer has also noticed an uptick in sales this season. As Boomland’s Charleston and Benton, Missouri, locations are open year-round, he said the stores have been busier than ever this year and sales have already increased from past years.