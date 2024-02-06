Coronavirus cases taking toll on health officials in area

Some public health officials are becoming overwhelmed with the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

According to a Scott County Health Department social media post, updating virus statistics is taking a back seat to contacting those who have tested positive for the virus.

"Due to the continued increase in the number of positive COVID cases in Scott County, we are unable to call each and every positive case. Please be patient as we try to call as many positives as we can. Our phone lines are inundated with calls. Our COVID data reporting may also be delayed. We are working on the positive school-aged children first," the post states.