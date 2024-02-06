Coronavirus cases in Missouri prisons spike 50% this month

ST. LOUIS -- Confirmed coronavirus cases in Missouri prisons have spiked more than 50% so far this month, an increase a spokeswoman attributes to heightened testing.

There have been 333 new cases among prisoners and Department of Corrections staff so far this month, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. Previously, the prison system reported 661 cases cumulatively.

Prisons in Bonne Terre and Pacific, Missouri, saw the biggest spikes.

Confirmed cases increased from 105 on Aug. 1 to 232 as of Tuesday at the Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in Bonne Terre. At the Missouri Eastern Correctional Center in Pacific, cases rose from 108 to 163.

Department of Corrections spokeswoman Karen Pojmann attributed the rise in reported cases to an increase in testing.