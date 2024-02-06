Coronavirus cases, deaths continue moving upward in area

COVID-19-related deaths in Cape Girardeau County have risen to 70.
New virus cases grew 190 since Friday, pushing the county’s total number of virus cases to 5,727, while 4,263 county residents have recovered from the disease. As of Monday, there were 1,394 active cases in the county — up more than three-fold since the start of November.
Cases in the county’s long-term care facilities totaled 420, with 318 recoveries, 58 active cases and 44 deaths.
Medical bed availability stayed at 30%, while ICU availability was at 25% Monday.
Southeast Missouri State University reported a total of 634 cases (562 students and 72 employees). Active cases rose to 69 (55 students, 14 employees), and on-campus quarantine/isolation stood at one.
Elsewhere in Missouri:
Southern Seven Health Department in Illinois showed Union County with 1,170 total cases, 696 recoveries and 23 deaths and Alexander County with 252 total cases, 171 recoveries and one death.
