All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsNovember 13, 2020

Coronavirus cases continue upward in Cape County; Scott City schools close

COVID-19 cases continued to spike in Cape Girardeau County on Wednesday and Thursday, with county officials adding nearly 300 cases. Officials with the county’s Public Health Center reported 154 new cases Wednesday and 127 Thursday, pushing the county’s total case count to 4,210, while 3,210 county residents have recovered from the disease. As of Thursday, 940 cases were active in the county and officials have attributed 60 deaths to the virus...

Rick Fahr avatar
Rick Fahr
A nurse cleans up a table with directions used to show patients how to administer their own coronavirus test during the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center free COVID-19 testing Oct. 29 at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau.
A nurse cleans up a table with directions used to show patients how to administer their own coronavirus test during the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center free COVID-19 testing Oct. 29 at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau.Sarah Yenesel

COVID-19 cases continued to spike in Cape Girardeau County on Wednesday and Thursday, with county officials adding nearly 300 cases.

Officials with the county’s Public Health Center reported 154 new cases Wednesday and 127 Thursday, pushing the county’s total case count to 4,210, while 3,210 county residents have recovered from the disease. As of Thursday, 940 cases were active in the county and officials have attributed 60 deaths to the virus.

Cases in long-term care facilities totaled 377, with 224 recoveries, 111 active cases and 42 deaths Monday.

Stoddard County, Missouri, officials reported two new deaths and 119 new cases, pushing the county’s total number of cases to 1,500, while 1,169 county residents have recovered from the virus.

Elsewhere in Missouri, Perry County reported 66 new cases (1,319 total cases, 1,019 recoveries, nine deaths), and Bollinger County reported its ninth virus-related death and 46 new cases (841 total cases, 660 recoveries).

Virus cases in Scott County rose to 2,088, while 1,414 county residents have recovered from the virus. Thirty-three county residents have died of the virus.

Southern Seven Health Department in Illinois reported 29 new cases — 23 in Union County (894 total cases, 570 recoveries, 21 deaths) and six in Alexander County (188 total cases, 99 recoveries, one death).

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Southeast Missouri State University reported 25 new cases for a total case count of 489 (436 students and 53 employees). Active cases rose by 15 to 90 (73 students, 17 employees), and on-campus quarantine/isolation rose by five to 31.

Scott City schools to close

A “significant rise” in student and staff quarantine numbers compelled the Scott City School District to close for in-person learning for the remainder of November, effective Monday.

A notice from superintendent Michael Umfleet on Thursday said the district will use its alternative-learning programs in the shutdown period.

The district will continue to deliver meals during this time.

“Meals will be delivered on Mondays and will include a five-day supply of food. We will be using the same routes that we used last year. Our buses will leave the school at 10 a.m.,” a release from the school noted.

For more information, call the office from 9 a.m. to noon weekdays.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 6
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the Whit...
NewsNov. 6
Trump wins the White House in a political comeback rooted in...
NewsNov. 6
Jason Smith easily wins reelection in 8th District
NewsNov. 6
Andrew Bailey wins full term as Missouri attorney general

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Denny Hoskins wins race to become Missouri’s next secretary of state
NewsNov. 6
Denny Hoskins wins race to become Missouri’s next secretary of state
Vivek Malek wins full term as Missouri treasurer
NewsNov. 6
Vivek Malek wins full term as Missouri treasurer
Republican David Wasinger elected Missouri lieutenant governor
NewsNov. 6
Republican David Wasinger elected Missouri lieutenant governor
Republican Mike Kehoe wins Missouri governor’s race over Democrat Crystal Quade
NewsNov. 6
Republican Mike Kehoe wins Missouri governor’s race over Democrat Crystal Quade
Josh Hawley defeats Lucas Kunce in Missouri U.S. Senate race
NewsNov. 6
Josh Hawley defeats Lucas Kunce in Missouri U.S. Senate race
Missouri voters approve ban on ranked choice voting
NewsNov. 6
Missouri voters approve ban on ranked choice voting
Missourians vote to increase minimum wage, require paid sick leave
NewsNov. 6
Missourians vote to increase minimum wage, require paid sick leave
Missouri voters reject funding sheriff and prosecutor pensions through court fees
NewsNov. 6
Missouri voters reject funding sheriff and prosecutor pensions through court fees
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy