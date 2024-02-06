COVID-19 cases continued to spike in Cape Girardeau County on Wednesday and Thursday, with county officials adding nearly 300 cases.

Officials with the county’s Public Health Center reported 154 new cases Wednesday and 127 Thursday, pushing the county’s total case count to 4,210, while 3,210 county residents have recovered from the disease. As of Thursday, 940 cases were active in the county and officials have attributed 60 deaths to the virus.

Cases in long-term care facilities totaled 377, with 224 recoveries, 111 active cases and 42 deaths Monday.

Stoddard County, Missouri, officials reported two new deaths and 119 new cases, pushing the county’s total number of cases to 1,500, while 1,169 county residents have recovered from the virus.

Elsewhere in Missouri, Perry County reported 66 new cases (1,319 total cases, 1,019 recoveries, nine deaths), and Bollinger County reported its ninth virus-related death and 46 new cases (841 total cases, 660 recoveries).

Virus cases in Scott County rose to 2,088, while 1,414 county residents have recovered from the virus. Thirty-three county residents have died of the virus.

Southern Seven Health Department in Illinois reported 29 new cases — 23 in Union County (894 total cases, 570 recoveries, 21 deaths) and six in Alexander County (188 total cases, 99 recoveries, one death).