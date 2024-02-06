Cornhole tournament to benefit Special Olympics athletes in area

The sixth annual Scott Wright Memorial Cornhole Classic will take place Saturday, Oct. 7, with all proceeds benefiting training and competition of 1,100 Special Olympics Missouri athletes.
The event is hosted by Knights of Columbus at 318 S. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau. Check-in is at 9:30 a.m., with competition starting at 10:30 a.m.
Registration fee is $40 per team.
Deadline to register online is Thursday, Oct. 5. To register, visit www.somo.org/cornhole. Paper registration forms are also available at Osage Centre, 1625 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. Participants who choose to register on paper should mail or deliver forms and the registration fee to Special Olympics Missouri, 1625 N. Kingshighway, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701.
The tournament has both adult and youth divisions.
First-, second- and third-place prizes will be awarded in each division.
In 2021, the tournament raised more than $6,000 for Special Olympics Missouri athletes in Southeast Missouri.
Special Olympics Missouri is a year-round program of sports training and athletic competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. More than 16,900 athletes participate in 16 Olympic-type sports throughout the state.
For more information about the tournament, contact Penny Williams at williams@somo.org or (573) 339-6733.
