Cornhole tournament to benefit Special Olympics athletes in area

The sixth annual Scott Wright Memorial Cornhole Classic will take place Saturday, Oct. 7, with all proceeds benefiting training and competition of 1,100 Special Olympics Missouri athletes.

The event is hosted by Knights of Columbus at 318 S. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau. Check-in is at 9:30 a.m., with competition starting at 10:30 a.m.

Registration fee is $40 per team.

Deadline to register online is Thursday, Oct. 5. To register, visit www.somo.org/cornhole. Paper registration forms are also available at Osage Centre, 1625 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. Participants who choose to register on paper should mail or deliver forms and the registration fee to Special Olympics Missouri, 1625 N. Kingshighway, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701.