Controversial film now playing in Cape

The documentary, "2000 Mules," casting doubt on the results of the 2020 presidential election, is now playing at Marcus Theatres, 247 Siemers Drive in Cape Girardeau.

The 88-minute film alleges voter fraud and ballot stuffing on Nov. 3, 2020, "which may have changed the legitimate outcome," according to promotional language about the Dinesh D'Souza-produced film.

D'Souza alleges operatives aligned with the Democratic Party, which he calls "mules," were paid by unnamed not-for-profit organizations to illegally collect and deposit ballots in drop boxes in five states: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

According to the official Electoral College tally, electors from all five states chose current President Joe Biden as the winner Jan. 6, 2021, when the election was certified.