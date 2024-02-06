All sections
NewsMay 20, 2022

Controversial film now playing in Cape

The documentary, "2000 Mules," casting doubt on the results of the 2020 presidential election, is now playing at Marcus Theatres, 247 Siemers Drive in Cape Girardeau. The 88-minute film alleges voter fraud and ballot stuffing on Nov. 3, 2020, "which may have changed the legitimate outcome," according to promotional language about the Dinesh D'Souza-produced film...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long

The documentary, "2000 Mules," casting doubt on the results of the 2020 presidential election, is now playing at Marcus Theatres, 247 Siemers Drive in Cape Girardeau.

The 88-minute film alleges voter fraud and ballot stuffing on Nov. 3, 2020, "which may have changed the legitimate outcome," according to promotional language about the Dinesh D'Souza-produced film.

D'Souza alleges operatives aligned with the Democratic Party, which he calls "mules," were paid by unnamed not-for-profit organizations to illegally collect and deposit ballots in drop boxes in five states: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

According to the official Electoral College tally, electors from all five states chose current President Joe Biden as the winner Jan. 6, 2021, when the election was certified.

Biden defeated former President Donald Trump by more than 7 million popular votes, winning 51.3% to 46.8%.

Trump won 25 states, including Missouri.

Biden also won 25 states and prevailed in the Electoral College, 306 to 232, with 270 votes needed to win the White House.

According to marcustheatres.com, "2,000 Mules" will be screened at Cape's Marcus Theatres six times a day at least through Thursday.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
