Construction on gazebo to begin soon in Jackson

Construction on a gazebo in Russell Heights Cemetery in Jackson is set to begin next month.

Jackson city engineer Clint Brown said Wednesday the project is phased for budgeting purposes, and the first phase is complete.

Already in place are a decorative-stamped concrete sidewalk and foundations for both the gazebo and three planned columbaria, or buildings to house cremated remains, Brown said.

That concrete work was done as part of the 2018 annual concrete and pavement maintenance program, Brown noted.

As to why the gazebo is being built, Brown said, "We wanted to have a place people could go to visit loved ones whose remains will be in the columbaria, to hold services or just to visit."

Brown said with graveside services, mourners have a tent to gather around and under. The gazebo will serve the same purpose.

According to city documents, the board of aldermen approved the $40,000 bid from Boulder Construction, the single bidder, whose bid was greater than the engineer's estimate.

Brown said the bid was higher because the firm is larger, and therefore needs to carry bonding and insurance to bid on projects for the city. That leads to a higher cost than a smaller firm doing the work for a private entity.

That $40,000 will cover materials and labor to install them, Brown said, and that will include lumber and aluminum, as well as railings, columns, hunter-green shingles and a stone facade.