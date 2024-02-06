All sections
February 7, 2019

Construction on gazebo to begin soon in Jackson

Construction on a gazebo in Russell Heights Cemetery in Jackson is set to begin next month. Jackson city engineer Clint Brown said Wednesday the project is phased for budgeting purposes, and the first phase is complete. Already in place are a decorative-stamped concrete sidewalk and foundations for both the gazebo and three planned columbaria, or buildings to house cremated remains, Brown said...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn

Construction on a gazebo in Russell Heights Cemetery in Jackson is set to begin next month.

Jackson city engineer Clint Brown said Wednesday the project is phased for budgeting purposes, and the first phase is complete.

Already in place are a decorative-stamped concrete sidewalk and foundations for both the gazebo and three planned columbaria, or buildings to house cremated remains, Brown said.

That concrete work was done as part of the 2018 annual concrete and pavement maintenance program, Brown noted.

As to why the gazebo is being built, Brown said, "We wanted to have a place people could go to visit loved ones whose remains will be in the columbaria, to hold services or just to visit."

Brown said with graveside services, mourners have a tent to gather around and under. The gazebo will serve the same purpose.

According to city documents, the board of aldermen approved the $40,000 bid from Boulder Construction, the single bidder, whose bid was greater than the engineer's estimate.

Brown said the bid was higher because the firm is larger, and therefore needs to carry bonding and insurance to bid on projects for the city. That leads to a higher cost than a smaller firm doing the work for a private entity.

That $40,000 will cover materials and labor to install them, Brown said, and that will include lumber and aluminum, as well as railings, columns, hunter-green shingles and a stone facade.

Construction on the gazebo should begin in early March, Brown said, weather permitting.

"It's a 90-day contract, so it should be completed by this summer," he said.

The third and final phase will include the three columbaria, and Brown said he doesn't have a set timeline on that phase just yet.

Each columbarium will have a capacity of 48 when complete, Brown previously told the Southeast Missourian, and eventually, a total of 10 columbaria will stand near the gazebo.

For now, though, three columbaria will be built in the next phase, Brown said.

The gazebo will stand west of state Route PP on the cemetery grounds, according to city documents, and will be an 18 feet by 18 feet octagon.

The sidewalk extends from the existing McArthur Street within Russell Heights Cemetery to the gazebo.

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

Local News
