Construction of new Catholic ministries food pantry underway

The construction of a new Catholic Social Ministries Food Pantry is underway, with the building's foundation being laid and steel beams going up.

Jim Keusenkothen, pastoral minister at St. Mary Cathedral, said the construction of the building, depending on the weather, is estimated to be finished in the fall.

"The last estimate that I heard was around October. Of course, everything's kind of dependent on the weather, but it's moving along better," he said.

Keusenkothen said the timing of getting the materials and them being laid have gone "pretty smooth."

The construction of the new building came about because the ministry "outgrew" its current one. The site of the new facility is directly behind the current spot at 134 S. Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau, which will be bulldozed after construction and the move is finished.