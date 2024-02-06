All sections
NewsDecember 19, 2019
Congressman Jason Smith: 'Absolutely no' on impeachment
The target of Wednesday’s impeachment vote in the U.S. House of Representatives wasn’t only President Donald Trump, according to 8th District U.S. Rep. Jason Smith. “This is not just an impeachment of Donald Trump today. This is an impeachment of 63 million Americans who voted for Donald Trump,” the Republican congressman said from Washington in a telephone interview. ...
Rick Fahr
U.S. Rep. Jason Smith visits with employees Feb. 12, 2018, to an AT&T call center at 351 S. Silver Springs Road in Cape Girardeau.
U.S. Rep. Jason Smith visits with employees Feb. 12, 2018, to an AT&T call center at 351 S. Silver Springs Road in Cape Girardeau.Ben Matthews ~ bmatthews@semissourian.com, file

The target of Wednesday’s impeachment vote in the U.S. House of Representatives wasn’t only President Donald Trump, according to 8th District U.S. Rep. Jason Smith.

“This is not just an impeachment of Donald Trump today. This is an impeachment of 63 million Americans who voted for Donald Trump,” the Republican congressman said from Washington in a telephone interview. “What the Democrat Party is doing is trying to nullify the votes of everyone in Southeast Missouri who elected Donald Trump by almost 75%.”

Ahead of a vote of the full House on whether to impeach Trump on articles of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, Smith emphatically foretold his vote.

“Absolutely no. It’s probably the most outrageous, ridiculous item I will have ever had to vote on since I’ve been in Congress, which is kind of crazy,” he said. “Liberal, socialist Democrats have brought forth no evidence. I believe they have abused the rules. They have abused their own power. ... If anyone should be charged with obstruction of Congress, it should be Adam Schiff and Nancy Pelosi.”

Schiff is chairman of the House Intelligence Committee and Pelosi is speaker of the House

The congressman, who represents 30 counties in Southeast and Southcentral Missouri, said the impeachment proceedings are the result of an ongoing attempt to erase Trump’s electoral victory, using “dreamed-up facts.”

When asked how Trump’s impeachment could alter the nation’s political dynamics, Smith said impeaching Trump along party lines will set a precedent that it’s OK to impeach a president for purely political reasons.

“The only thing bipartisan you will see today is opposition to impeachment. That is unacceptable,” he said.

Smith contrasted Trump’s impeachment to the impeachment of President Bill Clinton by saying an actual crime was the underlying factor in the Clinton case, but in Trump’s case, the allegations do not include a black-letter law violation.

“It is assumptions of what they think could have led to a crime,” the congressman noted.

Smith said he has heard from a number of constituents on both sides of the issue, though sentiment throughout the district he represents was overwhelmingly against impeachment.

“People are saying, ‘stand with the president,’ and ‘the Democrats have lost their mind,’” he said.

The congressman predicted fallout — one way or another — at the ballot box in November 2020.

“The people of this country are going to speak loud and clear in less than a year, and they are going to tell these folks whether they approve or disapprove of the actions being taken today.”

Wednesday night after the vote, Smith released a statement defending the president.

“Democrats are not impeaching the President because they are scared for our republic, they fear the President’s policies, and how well they are working,” Smith wrote.

He also wrote he would continue to support Trump.

“I continue to stand with President Trump and defend him against these outrageous attacks from the liberal mob majority that consistently puts politics before people. This impeachment circus should have never been started; it has been a complete disgrace to our country and has caused complete chaos in government. I look forward to seeing the President acquitted on both charges by the United States Senate in a timely manner so we can get back to addressing the issues that face the American people.”

