Congressman Jason Smith: 'Absolutely no' on impeachment

The target of Wednesday’s impeachment vote in the U.S. House of Representatives wasn’t only President Donald Trump, according to 8th District U.S. Rep. Jason Smith.

“This is not just an impeachment of Donald Trump today. This is an impeachment of 63 million Americans who voted for Donald Trump,” the Republican congressman said from Washington in a telephone interview. “What the Democrat Party is doing is trying to nullify the votes of everyone in Southeast Missouri who elected Donald Trump by almost 75%.”

Jason Smith

Ahead of a vote of the full House on whether to impeach Trump on articles of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, Smith emphatically foretold his vote.

“Absolutely no. It’s probably the most outrageous, ridiculous item I will have ever had to vote on since I’ve been in Congress, which is kind of crazy,” he said. “Liberal, socialist Democrats have brought forth no evidence. I believe they have abused the rules. They have abused their own power. ... If anyone should be charged with obstruction of Congress, it should be Adam Schiff and Nancy Pelosi.”

Schiff is chairman of the House Intelligence Committee and Pelosi is speaker of the House

The congressman, who represents 30 counties in Southeast and Southcentral Missouri, said the impeachment proceedings are the result of an ongoing attempt to erase Trump’s electoral victory, using “dreamed-up facts.”

When asked how Trump’s impeachment could alter the nation’s political dynamics, Smith said impeaching Trump along party lines will set a precedent that it’s OK to impeach a president for purely political reasons.

“The only thing bipartisan you will see today is opposition to impeachment. That is unacceptable,” he said.