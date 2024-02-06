Eight neighborhoods in Jackson have been pinpointed as needing concrete-paving repairs that soon will be underway, the city engineer said.

Fronabarger Concreters Inc. of Oak Ridge will conduct the repairs, which should cost close to $227,000, according to an Aug. 7 memo from Jackson city engineer Clint Brown to the mayor and board of aldermen.

While Fronabarger was not the lowest apparent bidder, the company had the lowest price on additional materials that are “highly likely to be encountered on this project,” according to the memo, making Fronabarger the lowest overall bidder.

Several areas across town have been marked for repair, including between Orchard Drive and Alpine Drive, between North Bast and Ohio Streets, a section of Bent Creek Drive and others, according to city documents.

Brown said several factors are involved in deciding which streets to repair.

“Streets naturally deteriorate for different reasons over the course of many years due to various factors such as weathering and traffic volume,” Brown said in an email Friday. “The street department evaluates streets and notes any repairs that need to be performed.

“The specific streets are chosen on reasons such as severity, traffic volume and traffic flows,” he added.

Concrete-pavement improvements are conducted annually and have been ongoing for over 15 years, Brown wrote.

The same is true for asphalt-pavement improvements.