Community leader Raymond Buhs dies at 94

Family man, friend, veteran, businessman, volunteer and devotee are just a few titles to describe Raymond George Buhs.

Buhs, 94, of Cape Girardeau died Friday. He left a legacy of decades long service to the Cape Girardeau community.

In 2018, he was the 16th recipient of the Spirit of America Award given each year by the Southeast Missourian.

“I appreciate this so much. I just want to remind you, yes we all owe something to our community, to our church, to our schools, and so on and so forth,” Buhs said to the crowd at the Arena Park Grandstand when he received the award. “I believe that. And I believe most of us do give something back. There’s always room for improvement. I just like to say thank you to everyone.”

Not only did he serve his community, but also his country as part of the U.S. Navy, first in World War II, then during the Korean War.

In the Southeast Missouri area, he was president of the Cape Girardeau Exchange Club, past president of Greater Cape Girardeau Development Corp., member of SEMO Redhawks Club and Copper Dome Society, past interim Ward 6 Cape Girardeau City Council member, past member of the Planning and Zoning Commission, past board member of SEMO Regional Port Authority, past president of Missouri Limestone Producers and past member of the U.S. Committee on Mines and Mining.