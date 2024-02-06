All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsSeptember 10, 2020

Community leader Raymond Buhs dies at 94

Family man, friend, veteran, businessman, volunteer and devotee are just a few titles to describe Raymond George Buhs. Buhs, 94, of Cape Girardeau died Friday. He left a legacy of decades long service to the Cape Girardeau community. In 2018, he was the 16th recipient of the Spirit of America Award given each year by the Southeast Missourian...

Sarah Yenesel
Raymond Buhs
Raymond Buhs

Family man, friend, veteran, businessman, volunteer and devotee are just a few titles to describe Raymond George Buhs.

Buhs, 94, of Cape Girardeau died Friday. He left a legacy of decades long service to the Cape Girardeau community.

In 2018, he was the 16th recipient of the Spirit of America Award given each year by the Southeast Missourian.

“I appreciate this so much. I just want to remind you, yes we all owe something to our community, to our church, to our schools, and so on and so forth,” Buhs said to the crowd at the Arena Park Grandstand when he received the award. “I believe that. And I believe most of us do give something back. There’s always room for improvement. I just like to say thank you to everyone.”

Not only did he serve his community, but also his country as part of the U.S. Navy, first in World War II, then during the Korean War.

In the Southeast Missouri area, he was president of the Cape Girardeau Exchange Club, past president of Greater Cape Girardeau Development Corp., member of SEMO Redhawks Club and Copper Dome Society, past interim Ward 6 Cape Girardeau City Council member, past member of the Planning and Zoning Commission, past board member of SEMO Regional Port Authority, past president of Missouri Limestone Producers and past member of the U.S. Committee on Mines and Mining.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Buhs was also a member of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce for more than 60 years.

John Mehner, Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, said Buhs was “tremendously committed to his community and his family.”

Former Cape Girardeau Mayor Harry Rediger said, “I’ve lost a great friend.”

According to Rediger, Buhs was recently re-appointed to the city’s Board of Adjustments.

“At 94, he was ready to serve another term. That’s just who he was. He was a great guy, and he just loved his city and served it well,” Rediger said.

Services will be postponed until they can be conducted safely.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 10
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension t...
NewsDec. 9
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe ...
NewsDec. 9
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as m...
NewsDec. 9
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Co...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau issues boil water advisory, expanded city-wide
NewsDec. 9
Cape Girardeau issues boil water advisory, expanded city-wide
City of Cape to recognize former Mayor Harry Rediger at City Council meeting
NewsDec. 7
City of Cape to recognize former Mayor Harry Rediger at City Council meeting
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
NewsDec. 6
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan criminal trial set for March
NewsDec. 6
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan criminal trial set for March
Police report 12-7-24
NewsDec. 6
Police report 12-7-24
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cape Council at last meeting
NewsDec. 6
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cape Council at last meeting
Police report 12-6-24
NewsDec. 5
Police report 12-6-24
Jackson aldermen talk splash pad, pedestrian safety project at Monday meeting
NewsDec. 5
Jackson aldermen talk splash pad, pedestrian safety project at Monday meeting
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy