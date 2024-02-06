Community leader Dennis Marchi dies at 68

Dennis Marchi, former manager of Schnucks in Cape Girardeau for 30 years, died Monday. He was 68.
Marchi was known for his community spirit and strong sense of giving.
He had served on the boards of the United Way, Community Caring Council, the local American Red Cross chapter, Southeast Missouri State University Marketing Department, Saint Francis Medical Center, the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce and the Salvation Army, and many more.
In 1986, he was honored when the Cape Girardeau Schnucks' in-store Special Olympics promotion was judged the best in Missouri. For that, he won a trip to Washington, D.C., to see the opening of the district's Special Olympics.
In 1987, he won the Jaycees' Distinguished Service Award for "significant contributions to the community in a variety of areas" through his work with community organizations.
Marchi also won the Rush H. Limbaugh Award in 1999, presented by the Cape Chamber in recognition of his many community projects, according to the Southeast Missourian archives.
John Mehner, Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, said Monday that Marchi's passing is "a tough family loss and a tough community loss."
Of Marchi, Mehner said, "He was an amazing person. He was a stalwart of the community, would give anyone the shirt off his back -- he was always involved in helping people out."
When Marchi and his wife, Kathy, had other opportunities for promotions that would have sent them to another community, Mehner said, "They stayed, and made themselves a part of the community here."
Mehner said the Marchi name is still in the community, with Kathy Marchi and their children here, and that's good, he said.
Marchi's son Todd Marchi and his wife Megan's company, Marco Construction Products, was honored as Small Business of the Year by the Cape Chamber this January, according to previous reporting.
Dennis Marchi began his career as a bagger at Bettendorf in the St. Louis area, three years before Schnucks bought the chain, according to previous reporting by the Southeast Missourian. He went to work for Schnucks in 1970. The Cape Girardeau Schnucks opened in 1976 and at first was managed by a coordinating group.
Marchi took over management of the Cape Girardeau store when Bill Hammett, who had managed the store since 1977, was transferred to St. Louis as manager of warehouse stores.
Marchi has a bachelor's degree from Saint Louis University and earned his master's degree at Webster University.
After his 2015 retirement, an editorial by the Southeast Missourian noted, "He ... leaves a mark we each should aspire to leave -- not just of quality work, but work performed in such a way that makes others feel valued. His co-workers speak well of his mild manner, the antithesis of the demanding personality many associate with managers. On the contrary, his workers wanted to do a good job because they knew it would please him -- and they wanted to please Marchi."Funeral mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Jackson.
Burial will be at Russell Heights Cemetery in Jackson.
Ford & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
