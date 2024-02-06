Community leader Dennis Marchi dies at 68

Dennis Marchi, former manager of Schnucks in Cape Girardeau for 30 years, died Monday. He was 68.

Marchi was known for his community spirit and strong sense of giving.

He had served on the boards of the United Way, Community Caring Council, the local American Red Cross chapter, Southeast Missouri State University Marketing Department, Saint Francis Medical Center, the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce and the Salvation Army, and many more.

In 1986, he was honored when the Cape Girardeau Schnucks' in-store Special Olympics promotion was judged the best in Missouri. For that, he won a trip to Washington, D.C., to see the opening of the district's Special Olympics.

In 1987, he won the Jaycees' Distinguished Service Award for "significant contributions to the community in a variety of areas" through his work with community organizations.

Southeast Missourian file

Marchi also won the Rush H. Limbaugh Award in 1999, presented by the Cape Chamber in recognition of his many community projects, according to the Southeast Missourian archives.

John Mehner, Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, said Monday that Marchi's passing is "a tough family loss and a tough community loss."

Of Marchi, Mehner said, "He was an amazing person. He was a stalwart of the community, would give anyone the shirt off his back -- he was always involved in helping people out."

When Marchi and his wife, Kathy, had other opportunities for promotions that would have sent them to another community, Mehner said, "They stayed, and made themselves a part of the community here."