Community events marking Martin Luther King Jr. Day begin Thursday

In the days leading up to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 15, an array of community events will be held to celebrate the humanitarian and leading figure of the civil-rights movement.

Freeman Hrabowski

The national theme for 2018, which marks the 50th anniversary of Kingï¿½s assassination, is ï¿½Together we win with love and humanity.ï¿½

The annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Dinner will be held at 6 p.m. Jan. 17 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau to close out the weekï¿½s activities. Freeman A. Hrabowski, president of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, will be keynote speaker.

Hrabowski was named by President Barack Obama to chair the Presidentï¿½s Advisory Commission on Educational Excellence for African Americans, according to a statement from Southeast Missouri State University.

A series of citywide events will begin Thursday with the 16th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Extravaganza at 7 p.m. at Franklin Elementary School.

Event organizer Debra Mitchell-Braxton said the musical event began after students and parents successfully petitioned the school board in 1999 to honor the national holiday and the history surrounding it.

The 28th annual community celebration will take place at 6 p.m. Jan. 14 at True Faith Missionary Ministries. Mitchell-Braxton said this event rotates churches each year and will last 75 to 90 minutes. The Apostle Larry T. Barnett Sr. will be the eventï¿½s featured speaker.

The national service day Jan. 15 will kick off with the areaï¿½s longest standing commemorative event, the 33rd annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Breakfast at the Salvation Army.