Suicide is one of the leading causes of death in the United States, and is the No. 2 cause of death nationwide for youth and young adults between the ages of 10 and 24, according to a December report by the Jed Foundation (JED) — a not-for-profit group aimed at protecting emotional health and preventing suicide for teens and young adults in the U.S.

Recently, Community Counseling Center in Cape Girardeau identified the 10 to 13 age range as a particular area of concern for suicide nationwide, including for the children it serves in Cape Girardeau, Perry, Bollinger, Madison and Ste. Genevieve counties.

According to a September 2022 report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, youth and young adults aged 10 to 24 account for 15% of all suicides in the United States. While overall suicide rates have increased in the United States, provisional 2022 data from the CDC shows an 18% decrease for youth ages 10 to 14 between 2021 and 2022, although data from 2023 is not available.

JED's report identified seven factors affecting youth suicide — increased isolation and loneliness; the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw global rates of childhood depression and anxiety symptoms double; increased access to firearms; fears about the future; living in a world of constant digital connection; financial insecurity; and lack of mental health treatment.

Other risk factors, as identified by the Mayo Clinic Health System, include conflict with others, family conflict and general poor relationships, feelings of worthlessness, helplessness or hopelessness, a history of or current experiences with bullying, a history of suicidal thoughts or self-injury and losing close friends by suicide.

Specific groups face additional challenges. Native American and Native Alaskan youth have suicide rates that are nearly twice as high as the overall national average, and youth in rural areas are nearly twice as likely to die by suicide than those in larger metro areas. Black youths in America are experiencing the fastest-increasing suicide rates, youth involved with the criminal legal system die by suicide two to three times more often than other young people and LGBTQ youth are at an increased risk of suicide with 41% having seriously considered it and 14% attempting it nationwide.

Community Counseling Center school-based supervisor and licensed therapist Paula Johnston said she's noticed an increase in mental health symptoms including depression and anxiety that "center around social and peer relationships." According to data, social media use can lead to increased pressure on young people.

"Social media is a common area of struggle, often adding significant pressure for adolescents to keep up with certain trends, interactions or knowledge, simply because their other cohorts are also seeing and engaging with these same things online," Johnston said. "A growing concern as well is increased online presence and relationships solely in this setting. It is not that having online friendships or relationships is necessarily a bad thing, however, there is a different set of interactive and communication skills needed for online vs. in-person relationships, and I have seen many adolescents turn more and more toward their online relationships when in-person settings become overwhelming or stressful. This can lead to overall avoidance of social settings outside of the home or online world."

According to Johnston, adolescents who lean into online or social media relationships can develop a "co-dependent relationship with the technology and their online presence," and many experience depression, anger and suicidal thoughts when their online outlets — such as a cellphone, tablet or computer — are taken away as a consequence.