Community college 'not possible,' according to study

A community college in Cape Girardeau "is not possible nor is it feasible at this time."

That's the conclusion of a new study examining whether there is a need for a community (or "technical") college here and if state statutes and guidelines would allow it.

The study, commissioned by the Committee for Affordable Technical Education, indicated an existing need, but pointed to a projected full-time enrollment (FTE) failing to meet minimum state thresholds.

It also noted Missouri's Coordinating Board for Higher Education (CBHE) has standards for the establishment of community colleges prohibiting establishment of what would have been the state's 13th community college.

"The (coordinating board's) administrative rule is written in such a way that even if the FTE projections reached the required levels of expected enrollments, all of Missouri is currently divided into districts leaving no option to add an additional community college district," according to the study's conclusions.

"Given that Missouri operates under a coordinating board for higher education, communities have little recourse in terms of addressing needs for expanded higher education access and affordability," the 118-page feasibility study said in its executive summary.

Rich Payne, chairman of the Committee for Affordable Technical Education, said he's not surprised by the study's conclusions.

"I'm disappointed, but I don't think it was for naught," Payne said. "It (the study) was a good project and it's given us some good guidance."

The committee submitted a letter of intent in December to CBHE declaring intent to create a "Great River Community College District." One of the steps toward creating the district was the feasibility study, conducted by MGT Consulting of Tampa, Florida, to determine the project's viability.