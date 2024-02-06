Community bears cold to support Special Olympics athletes at Plunge

"Freezin' for a reason."

This was the motto for more than 100 community members as they stood at Cape County Park North in below freezing temperatures and prepared to take a dip in the lake in support of Special Olympics.

The 15th annual Polar Plunge, sponsored by Cape Girardeau Police Department, supports Special Olympics Missouri Feb. 6. All proceeds benefit training and competition for the 1,100 Special Olympics Missouri athletes in the Southeast Missouri area.

"Freezing for a reason -- that really is so true because I can do anything for a couple of seconds when it brings such joy to their hearts, and into their lives. ... I can do anything," Cape County Public Administrator Lisa Reitzel said.

Penny Williams, development director for Special Olympics Missouri and 15-year plunge coordinator, said this year's theme was a Juraissac plunge, and a virtual plunge option was also offered for community members who wanted to participate, but didn't feel comfortable coming out. In total, around 170 people participated in the plunge, raising $28,025 for Special Olympics Missouri.

The Reitzel's Rexs group walks towards the water before plunging during the Special Olympics Missouri Polar Plunge at Cape North Park in Cape Girardeau on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2021. Sarah Yenesel ~ sarahy@semissourian.com

"We're so grateful in the Southeast area because we have lots of great coaches, and we have lots of great community support and events like this," Williams said. "I mean, where and for what else would you think people would come out in 30 degree temperatures and jump in freezing cold water?"

Reitzel, who formed the team 'Reitzel's Rex's,' said she's been wanting to get a team together to participate in the plunge for years but was never able to, until this year.