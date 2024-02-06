Community bears cold to support Special Olympics athletes at Plunge

"Freezin' for a reason."
This was the motto for more than 100 community members as they stood at Cape County Park North in below freezing temperatures and prepared to take a dip in the lake in support of Special Olympics.
The 15th annual Polar Plunge, sponsored by Cape Girardeau Police Department, supports Special Olympics Missouri Feb. 6. All proceeds benefit training and competition for the 1,100 Special Olympics Missouri athletes in the Southeast Missouri area.
"Freezing for a reason -- that really is so true because I can do anything for a couple of seconds when it brings such joy to their hearts, and into their lives. ... I can do anything," Cape County Public Administrator Lisa Reitzel said.
Penny Williams, development director for Special Olympics Missouri and 15-year plunge coordinator, said this year's theme was a Juraissac plunge, and a virtual plunge option was also offered for community members who wanted to participate, but didn't feel comfortable coming out. In total, around 170 people participated in the plunge, raising $28,025 for Special Olympics Missouri.
"We're so grateful in the Southeast area because we have lots of great coaches, and we have lots of great community support and events like this," Williams said. "I mean, where and for what else would you think people would come out in 30 degree temperatures and jump in freezing cold water?"
Reitzel, who formed the team 'Reitzel's Rex's,' said she's been wanting to get a team together to participate in the plunge for years but was never able to, until this year.
"I've been the Cape County public adminstrator for eight years, and for years I've wanted to put together a team because I know the Special Olympics is such a worthy cause," Reitzel said. "It helps so many individuals, and I just see the joy that it brings to so many individuals that I help take care of."
To help form her team, she recruited a few of her friends, such as Tisha Todd, who has worked with developmentally disabled individuals for more than 20 years, and her daughter, Lydia, who has participated in multiple Polar Plunges over the years.
"When Lisa asked me [to join the team], there was no question in my mind about it because working with developmentally disabled individuals has been a passion of mine for over 20 years," Todd said. "I just really care so much about them and to bring them so much happiness, watching them at these events and stuff like that, and to get to go out in the community and participate in things that are catered to their needs is so important to me, so it's been a blessing to be a part of this."
Reitzel's Rex's received third place as one of Special Olympics Missouri's 'Top Teams,' raising a total of $2,720. Lisa Reitzel came out in ninth place for Special Olympics Missouri's 'Top Participants, raising a total of $645 individually.
Reitzel said even if someone doesn't want to take the plunge, or doesn't have a lot of money to donate, they should consider coming to a Special Olympics event.
"If you've never been to a Special Olympics event, you should," Reitzel said. "I think it really brings into perspective for you that you really shouldn't complain about anything, any day of the week, just be grateful for what you have."
For more information about Special Olymipcs Missouri, or to make a donation, visit secure.somo.org/site/TR?fr_id=1587&pg=entry.
