Commissioners pass final Cape County budget for 2025

The Cape Girardeau County government has a budget for the next fiscal year. County commissioners approved it during their Monday, Jan. 13, meeting.

County Auditor Pete Frazier presented the budget to the commissioners for approval. He had given them a preliminary budget at their Dec. 19 meeting with income estimates for the last few weeks of 2024.

The actual balance at the end of 2024 was just under $5.1 million, slightly less than Frazier’s December estimate of $5.4 million. He revised his unencumbered 2025 balance from $2.93 million to $2.43 million, which he said was still a healthy amount.