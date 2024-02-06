All sections
NewsDecember 8, 2023
Commissioners honor Cape Girardeau County's chief appraiser for service
Tony Smee, Cape Girardeau County's chief appraiser, received a commendation from the Cape Girardeau County Commission on Thursday, Dec. 7, in recognition of his years of service. After eight years working for the County Assessor's Office, Smee will assume his new role as the Department of Revenue director for St. Louis County on Monday, Dec. 11...
Christopher Borro
Chief appraiser Tony Smee, second from left, was honored Thursday, Dec. 7, for his service to the county by the Cape Girardeau County Commission.
Chief appraiser Tony Smee, second from left, was honored Thursday, Dec. 7, for his service to the county by the Cape Girardeau County Commission.Christopher Borro

Tony Smee, Cape Girardeau County's chief appraiser, received a commendation from the Cape Girardeau County Commission on Thursday, Dec. 7, in recognition of his years of service.

After eight years working for the County Assessor's Office, Smee will assume his new role as the Department of Revenue director for St. Louis County on Monday, Dec. 11.

"Tony was an invaluable employee to CGC, enacting numerous improvements to the assessor's office. He implemented the technology to streamline the assessment process, created the assessment portal and enhanced the GIS system, creating a more efficient and productive assessment team, and proving himself to be an innovative leader in his field," Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy said. "... It is with sincere respect and deepest appreciation we recognize and thank Tony for his loyalty and years of dedicated service and commitment to Cape Girardeau County."

Smee thanked the commissioners, County Assessor Bob Adams and the rest of the county staff for their friendship and leadership over the years.

"I just want to express my appreciation for everyone here ... that background and that openness in our county government has really given me the perspective that is going to be helpful for me in my next go-around," he said.

Other business

The commissioners approved a payment request from Jackson-based Penzel Construction for the county's new jail in the amount of $755,111.96 from the bond fund. They also approved a $36,000 contract for the Cape Girardeau shelter, Southeast Missouri Pets.

Then they approved sending out a plan for the Lutesville Solar Project, a proposed energy endeavor in the southern part of the county, to relevant taxing entities for review.

Only Tracy and Associate Commissioner Charles Herbst voted Thursday; Associate Commissioner Paul Koeper was unable to attend.

