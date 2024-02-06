Tony Smee, Cape Girardeau County's chief appraiser, received a commendation from the Cape Girardeau County Commission on Thursday, Dec. 7, in recognition of his years of service.

After eight years working for the County Assessor's Office, Smee will assume his new role as the Department of Revenue director for St. Louis County on Monday, Dec. 11.

"Tony was an invaluable employee to CGC, enacting numerous improvements to the assessor's office. He implemented the technology to streamline the assessment process, created the assessment portal and enhanced the GIS system, creating a more efficient and productive assessment team, and proving himself to be an innovative leader in his field," Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy said. "... It is with sincere respect and deepest appreciation we recognize and thank Tony for his loyalty and years of dedicated service and commitment to Cape Girardeau County."

Smee thanked the commissioners, County Assessor Bob Adams and the rest of the county staff for their friendship and leadership over the years.