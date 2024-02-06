Commissioners approve coronavirus study funding

A study to determine the prevalence of COVID-19 in Cape Girardeau County could begin as soon as next week.

The County Commission on Monday unanimously approved a proposal to fund serological coronavirus testing on about 2% of the county’s population. Based on that sampling, health authorities will be able to project how many county residents have had coronavirus — including some who didn’t know they had it.

Serological blood testing can identify antibodies present in people who have contracted the new coronavirus.

“We’ve been talking about antibody testing now for weeks,” said Dr. John Russell, medical director of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center, which will oversee the testing.

Speaking before the county commissioners Monday morning, Russell said antibody testing differs from “nasal swab” molecular testing because that test is only used to identify those who have an active infection, unlike the serological antibody test that is used to identify those who have previously been infected and have recovered (or had the virus and didn’t know it).

“Antibody testing allows us to figure out what the prevalence of the disease is in a population versus the incidence of the disease,” Russell told the commissioners. Armed with this information, government officials and health care providers will be in a better position to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic in the months to come.

“We have the opportunity to get really worthwhile information to help guide policy decisions and policymakers as they move forward,” Russell said.

The antibody study will require testing approximately 1,700 county residents representing various demographic groups based on factors including age, gender, race and location within the county. Testing could begin as soon as next week and would be followed up in two or three months with a second round of tests of those same test subjects.

“This will be a big undertaking,” Russell said. “We’ll need the public’s help and it will be all hands on deck for a little bit.”