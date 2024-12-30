Paul Koeper, 1st District associate commissioner on the Cape Girardeau County Commission, sat on his last commission meeting Monday, Dec. 30, after 16 years in office.
Koeper did not run for a fifth four-year term and will leave the seat he has held since 2009. Commissioner-elect Stephen Daume will assume the role starting Wednesday, Jan. 1.
County Treasurer Roger Hudson also sat in on his last meeting. He chose not to run for reelection and will leave office after 20 years. Treasurer-elect Ronnie Maxwell will take over in the new year.
“It’s been a good run. I’ve enjoyed it. As Roger said, I’d like to thank the citizens for letting me work for them for the last 16 years. I think the county is in great shape right now,” Koeper said in his closing remarks. “… Officeholders, keep up the good work. Roger and I will be sitting at home reading about you.”
During the meeting, Koeper and fellow Commissioners Clint Tracy and Charlie Herbst approved an all-call general contract with Koehler Engineering and Land Surveying of Cape Girardeau.
The commissioners also approved budgeting Environmental Systems Research Institute funding for 2025.
