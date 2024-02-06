All sections
NewsJune 26, 2020
Commission accepts audit report, makes reappointments
The Cape Girardeau County Commission on Thursday accepted results of the county's 2019 audit and acted on several routine business items, including reappointments to the boards of several county agencies and organizations.
Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz

The Cape Girardeau County Commission on Thursday accepted results of the county’s 2019 audit and acted on several routine business items, including reappointments to the boards of several county agencies and organizations.

The audit, conducted by the accounting firm of Stanley, Dirnberger, Hopper and Associates LLC, found no irregularities in the county’s financial records.

“The numbers look good,” commented Patrick Kintner, a representative of the accounting firm who reviewed the audit with the commissioners.

The commissioners — meeting in the main courtroom of the county’s old courthouse while the County Clerk’s Office temporarily expands into the commission’s regular meeting room through the election season — approved the following reappointments:

  • Tameika Morris to the Cape County Board for the Developmentally Disabled for a three-year term ending June 30, 2023.
  • Greg Steiner to the Cape Girardeau County Reorganized Common Sewer District Board of Directors for a five-year term ending July 1, 2025.
  • Bill Adams to the Senior Citizens Service Fund board of directors for a four-year term ending June 24, 2024.
  • Bill Berry to the Cape Girardeau County Transit Authority board of directors for a four-year term ending June 15, 2024.

