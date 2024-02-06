Commission accepts audit report, makes reappointments

The Cape Girardeau County Commission on Thursday accepted results of the county’s 2019 audit and acted on several routine business items, including reappointments to the boards of several county agencies and organizations.

The audit, conducted by the accounting firm of Stanley, Dirnberger, Hopper and Associates LLC, found no irregularities in the county’s financial records.

“The numbers look good,” commented Patrick Kintner, a representative of the accounting firm who reviewed the audit with the commissioners.