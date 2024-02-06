Coming month stacked with local festivals

Jackson

Jackson Homecomers will be Monday, July 25, through Saturday, July 29. The schedule of events for the festival is full. Tuesday, July 26, the Municipal Band will play at 6 p.m., and at 8 p.m. The Iron Mountain Players, Musical Hits of the 1970s, will take the stage. Wednesday, July 27, there will be bingo and 25 words or less to enjoy. The Stained Spoons will take the stage at 8 p.m. Savage Groove will be the entertainment for Thursday, July 28, at 6 p.m. and WhiteWater Bluegrass Band of Missouri will be the entertainment for Friday, July 29. There will be an attendance drawing each night of the festival. More activities and information will be available on the Jackson Homecomers Facebook page as the festival draws nearer.

Leopold

Leopold Picnic will be on Saturday, July 29. This will be the 133rd year of the annual parish picnic located on the church grounds behind St. John Church. Those who attend can expect an old-fashioned country dinner that includes fried chicken, chicken and dumplings, kettle beef, potatoes, green beans, corn, fresh garden vegetables, homemade breads and desserts for $15 (carry-out only), children aged 6 to 15 are $8. The fifth annual Leopold picnic antique tractor ride will be happening for those interested as well. The historic fish pond, games and face painting will occupy the children. Entertainment for the day will be Whippoorwill Holler from 2 to 4 p.m., with Hickory Smoke following at 8 p.m. until midnight.

Chaffee

Chaffee German Days will be held on Friday, Aug. 18, and Saturday, Aug. 19, at Chaffee Frisco Park. It will be a weekend full of music, food and entertainment. Friday will feature the Little Miss and Mr. German Day pageant, starting at 6 p.m. The deadline to enter is Monday, Aug. 14. Saturday will be full of activities for families to attend, participate in, including a cornhole tournament for $10 per person or $20 per team, all ages are welcome, and registration begins at 10 a.m. with the tournament to follow. At noon Mud Madness will start with various races and classes. More events and activities will be posted on the Chaffee German Day Facebook page as time gets closer.