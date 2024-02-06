Stan Lee died Monday in Los Angeles and was the first editor-in-chief at Marvel Comics, responsible for giving life to many well-known comic book characters, including Marvel's Spider-Man and The Incredible Hulk -- and inspired others along the way.
Comic book writer, editor and Jackson native Roy Thomas -- who succeeded Lee as editor-in-chief at Marvel Comics -- reminisced working with and spending time with Lee at his home in "the hills of Beverly" less than 48 hours before Lee died.
In a telephone interview Wednesday, Thomas said he and Lee were not tight but had a friendship.
The last time they saw each other was over the weekend, and Thomas said in many ways, they both thought it was likely the last time they'd see each other.
Thomas' last visit with Lee was part of a birthday gift from Thomas' friend and manager John Cimino, after getting Thomas a cameo in the latest season of Marvel's "Daredevil."
"He decided as a surprise to me for my 78th birthday coming up on Thanksgiving that he was going to get me to see Stan Lee another time," Thomas said.
Thomas said, "He didn't really want to see people much, but he found out that I wanted to come see him, and I was willing to fly across the country to see him for half an hour. He said, 'Yeah, I'd like to see Roy.' I was very flattered."
During the visit, Thomas said the first thing Lee said to him was, "You know, this living to be 100 isn't as much fun as I thought it'd be."
He said during the visit, Lee "didn't necessarily look like he was at death's door."
"His voice was a little weak, probably left over from the pneumonia he had some months ago," Thomas said. "He was in fairly good spirits, given the way he felt most of the time; I think I cheered him up for the half-hour I was there ... I felt like I owed so much to him. It was both personal and professional."
Lee always talked about how much Thomas "saved his life," Thomas said, by coming along "to write the stuff when he was really getting tired of having to write everything."
"It really did more for me. He would've eventually found somebody else, but I never would've found another Stan Lee," Thomas said.
Organizer of Cape Comic Con Ken Murphy said in a telephone interview Wednesday he saw Lee as a tremendous influence because of his creativity and storytelling.
"He created real-life characters, characters that had real-life flaws. Their lives were not perfect," Murphy said. "They weren't just super heroic beings that were perfect. Perfection was never part of their makeup."
Murphy's thoughts when hearing of Lee's death Monday, he said, were of a man who lived 95 years and his contributions to entertainment and to culture.
"He created something and he developed it ... something that will stand the test of time," Murphy said.
