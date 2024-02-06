Columbia College unveils free-textbook program

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Students taking online or evening classes at a private college in central Missouri will no longer have to pay extra fees or for textbooks with the school's new program.

Columbia College president Scott Dalrymple said the school was looking at how to make college more affordable by getting rid of extra fees and combating the rising cost of textbooks. He said he hopes to make all 35 nationwide campuses more affordable by absorbing the cost of fees and textbooks, the Columbia Daily Tribune reported.

The Truition initiative applies to all the college's evening campus and online students, who make up most of the school's enrollment. The school didn't extend the offer to traditional daytime campus students because they have access to financial help many non-traditional students don't, such as scholarships and athletics, Dalrymple said.

The college has more than 1,800 evening-campus students and more than 5,100 online students who qualify. An additional 12,000 graduate and Adult Higher Education program students also qualify for the new pricing.