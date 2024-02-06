All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMay 14, 2018

Columbia College unveils free-textbook program

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Students taking online or evening classes at a private college in central Missouri will no longer have to pay extra fees or for textbooks with the school's new program. Columbia College president Scott Dalrymple said the school was looking at how to make college more affordable by getting rid of extra fees and combating the rising cost of textbooks. ...

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Students taking online or evening classes at a private college in central Missouri will no longer have to pay extra fees or for textbooks with the school's new program.

Columbia College president Scott Dalrymple said the school was looking at how to make college more affordable by getting rid of extra fees and combating the rising cost of textbooks. He said he hopes to make all 35 nationwide campuses more affordable by absorbing the cost of fees and textbooks, the Columbia Daily Tribune reported.

The Truition initiative applies to all the college's evening campus and online students, who make up most of the school's enrollment. The school didn't extend the offer to traditional daytime campus students because they have access to financial help many non-traditional students don't, such as scholarships and athletics, Dalrymple said.

The college has more than 1,800 evening-campus students and more than 5,100 online students who qualify. An additional 12,000 graduate and Adult Higher Education program students also qualify for the new pricing.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The program will launch in the fall 2018 semester. New students enrolling under the initiative at that time will pay $375 per credit hour, which includes all fees and books. Tuition will increase from $305 per credit hour to $335 for currently enrolled eligible students.

College officials hope the initiative helps boost enrollment numbers. University of Missouri officials recently credited their boosted freshman enrollment numbers to discounts on the cost of education under new initiatives.

"When I graduated from college and was thinking about budgeting and student loans, (Truition) can help that," said Sam Fleury, spokesman for Columbia College. "This shows you the true cost of what college is going to be and not all the hidden fees so you can budget for your future."

Information from: Columbia Daily Tribune, http://www.columbiatribune.com

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 17
Copper dome installation complete
NewsDec. 17
Cape council clarifies ballot language for Transportation Tr...
NewsDec. 17
SEMO REDI updates highlight Jackson Board of Aldermen meetin...
NewsDec. 17
Southeast Missouri native Knodell to leave as director of De...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Gov.-elect endorses Cape's Peter Kinder to lead state Republican Party
NewsDec. 17
Gov.-elect endorses Cape's Peter Kinder to lead state Republican Party
Southeast Missourian chosen to host Report for America journalist
NewsDec. 17
Southeast Missourian chosen to host Report for America journalist
Casino entrance named 'Rediger Parkway' in remembrance of former Mayor Harry Rediger
NewsDec. 17
Casino entrance named 'Rediger Parkway' in remembrance of former Mayor Harry Rediger
Photo gallery: Cape Girardeau Fire Department hosts training exercise in Auburn Place Hotel
NewsDec. 17
Photo gallery: Cape Girardeau Fire Department hosts training exercise in Auburn Place Hotel
Cape Girardeau man arrested for resisting police after car crash involving patrol car
NewsDec. 16
Cape Girardeau man arrested for resisting police after car crash involving patrol car
Road work: County Road 445 in Scott County closes for drainage work
NewsDec. 16
Road work: County Road 445 in Scott County closes for drainage work
Police report 12-14-24
NewsDec. 14
Police report 12-14-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-16-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy