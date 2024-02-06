All sections
NewsJuly 20, 2022

Collision between motorist and cyclist results in death

Beau Nations
A police officer holds a roll of evidence tape while investigating a shooting that left one man dead in a car in the 900 block of S. Benton Street in Cape Girardeau Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. (Tyler Graef ~ Southeast Missourian)
A July 7 collision in Cape Girardeau between a motorist and a cyclist resulted in the death of Cape Girardeau tattooist and mural artist John "Johnny" Thurman.

According to the Cape Girardeau Police Department crash report, Thurman, 41, riding a Takara Horizon bicycle, collided with a 2007 Lexus ES250 driven by Dongjun Li, 25, also of Cape Girardeau. The incident occurred about 10:20 p.m. at the intersection of Lexington Avenue and Abbey Road.

Thurman was westbound on Lexington as Li attempted to turn north onto Abbey. Thurman's bicycle collided with the vehicle, resulting in Thurman being thrown onto the vehicle's hood and windshield. He fell to the ground on the west side of the vehicle.

Witnesses at the scene reported seeing the vehicle strike Thurman.

Thurman was not wearing a helmet, and the bicycle he was riding did not have a headlight, according to the report.

Thurman was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, where no brain activity was detected, according to the crash report. Thurman was pronounced dead about 4:30 a.m. July 8.

Local News
