Collision between motorist and cyclist results in death

A July 7 collision in Cape Girardeau between a motorist and a cyclist resulted in the death of Cape Girardeau tattooist and mural artist John "Johnny" Thurman.

According to the Cape Girardeau Police Department crash report, Thurman, 41, riding a Takara Horizon bicycle, collided with a 2007 Lexus ES250 driven by Dongjun Li, 25, also of Cape Girardeau. The incident occurred about 10:20 p.m. at the intersection of Lexington Avenue and Abbey Road.

Thurman was westbound on Lexington as Li attempted to turn north onto Abbey. Thurman's bicycle collided with the vehicle, resulting in Thurman being thrown onto the vehicle's hood and windshield. He fell to the ground on the west side of the vehicle.